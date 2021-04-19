Trending

Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma Arranged His Own vehicles To Carry The Corpses

As the cases are increasing at an alarming rate there has been a shortage of vehicles in Bhopal to carry the corpses to the resting ghats.

Anchal Rana (Remote Intern) 
Madhya Pradesh   |   19 April 2021
Editor : Kishan Rao

The situation of increasing COVID infections have reached epic proportions; how else would you call it? When the country is in a situation where there aren't sufficient vehicles to carry the corpses of the dead. In the gloom and doom situation, some step up and effect a positive impact; one such is Mr Alok Sharma, the Mayor of Bhopal, who has taken it upon himself to fill the gap.

Stepping Up When Needed

The uproar of Covid-19 has sabotaged the country. There have been a staggering 2,73,810 new infections and 1,619 deaths. Madhya Pradesh has reportedly recorded a massive spike with 12,248 cases and 66 deaths on Sunday. As the cases are increasing at an alarming rate, there has been a shortage of vehicles in Bhopal to carry the dead bodies to the resting ghats.

The vehicles owned by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation are also proving to be inadequate for transporting the corpses. Observing this situation, former Bhopal Mayor Mr Alok Sharma has arranged six vehicles which will be handed to Covid Hospital Management today. The former mayor has also decided to bear the expenses of diesel of these vehicles for a month. Such an action plan has been directed and was commemorated by Alok Sharma before the vehicles were taken for transportation.

On his helpful nature, the BMC website says, "During 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, he played an active role in voluntary rescue operations. Since then, he has been taking care to feed the families who lost the bread-earner during the tragedy. Currently, about 2000 people per day benefit from his initiatives."



"To help people in this period of crisis, when no one is coming forward to help, then despite having no power, others have come on time to help people. We are also making arrangements to get help." Sharma said. Vehicles have been decorated, specially designed with easy access and a toll number has also been issued for the same.

Anchal Rana

I am a history enthusiast. I like star-gazing, mountains, reverie and my headspace. Unabashedly an anime lover. I don’t read but write poetry. Books are a relief. Curious to learn the unknown. Prefer the countryside and tea. Above all an aesthete.

Kishan Rao

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Anchal Rana

I am a history enthusiast. I like star-gazing, mountains, reverie and my headspace. Unabashedly an anime lover. I don’t read but write poetry. Books are a relief. Curious to learn the unknown. Prefer the countryside and tea. Above all an aesthete.

