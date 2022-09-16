Lucknow Rains: At Least 9 Including 3 Kids Killed In Wall Collapse, Water Logging Prompts Closure Of Schools

In Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh, at least nine people, including three children, were killed while two were reported injured after the wall of a house which was under construction collapsed amid heavy downpour. A team of concerned officials reached the spot and began the rescue work.

For the past three days, there have been heavy rains in the UP capital, resulting in many areas being inundated. Images from the city also showed rainfall invading homes from the inside, following which Surya Pal Gangwar, the district magistrate, has mandated the closure of all public and private schools.

Compensation Of Rs 4 Lakh

The Dilkusha Colony in the Cantt region was where the mishap on Friday (September 16) was recorded. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who had died, expressing sorrow over the situation. The emergency fund will provide assistance to the impacted households.

As per Hindustan Times, the CM has also issued directives to ensure individuals who have been hurt are adequately treated.

Pradeep (28) and his wife Reshma (25), Dharmendra (28) and his wife Chanda (26), Pappu (50) and his wife Mankunwar Devi (45), Pradeep's one-year-old daughter Naina, and Dharmendra's two boys (aged one and two are among those who have passed away.

According to officials, they were all locals from Jhansi and were sleeping in a cabin when the wall fell, burying them beneath the rubble.

India Meteorological Department Issues Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) emphasized 'heavy to extremely heavy rain' that occurred at isolated places over the east UP in its daily bulletin on Thursday ( September 15). The bulletin stated, "Heavy rain occurred at isolated places over the West UP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the state. "

