'Didn't Receive Required Documents For Scholarship': Central Body Claims After LSR Student's Suicide

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) on November 10 said it had not received the required documents, including bank account details, for the disbursal of scholarship funds for Aishwarya Reddy, a student of the Delhi's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women, who died by suicide on November 2.

Aishwarya Reddy, a B Sc Mathematics (Honours) student, hanged herself at her home in Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district on November 2. A suicide note purportedly written by her was found in which she allegedly wrote that she wanted to become an IAS but did not want to become a burden on her family.

"Because of me, my family is facing many financial problems. I am a burden for my family. My education is a burden. If I can't study, I can't live," the letter read.

Aishwarya was the state Class 12 examination topper and had secured a seat in Delhi's LSR college based on merit.

Aishwarya was offered the Inspire Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme of the Department of Science and Technology and was eligible for an annual scholarship of ₹60,000.



"As in other years, the provisional fellowship letters of scholarship were sent out to 9,762 eligible applicants in August this year. The students are asked to upload three simple documents like bank account details, mark-sheet, and a bona fide/performance certificate from the college, following which scholarship for the entire year is promptly released. Regretfully, these documents were not received from Aishwarya," the DST said in a statement.

The department also urged all the shortlisted candidates to complete their formalities as soon as possible so that the scholarship amounts can be disbursed at the earliest.

On Monday, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested outside the residence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal over Aishwarya's alleged suicide and the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a demonstration outside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty.

"We invited five of the student representatives, who were protesting, and showed them all the necessary documents that there was no delay on our part," DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma said.

