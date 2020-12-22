Trending

'Love Jihad Law': 6 Arrested By UP Police For 'Unlawful Conversion', ₹25,000 Reward On 5 Others

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested six of a family for 'unlawful conversion' of a 21-year-old woman, who left her home a month ago to marry a Muslim man in Delhi.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   22 Dec 2020 11:16 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-22T16:50:53+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
The Uttar Pradesh police arrested six of a family for 'unlawful conversion' of a 21-year-old woman, who had left her home a month ago to marry a Muslim man in Delhi.

The police in UP's Etah have booked her husband's entire family under the new anti-conversion law, NDTV reported.

The woman went 'missing' a month ago, on November 17, following which her father filed a missing report on November 25. He later filed an FIR in the district's Jalesar town on December 17, alleging that the man and his relatives forcefully kidnapped his daughter for marriage and conversion.

Following the complaint, the department arrested six members of her husband's family. The woman and her husband have not been traced yet. The team has announced a reward of ₹25,000 on the remaining five accused from the same family.

The police, however, did not clarify the reason behind the delay of one month in pursuing the case, especially when the missing person report was filed in November and FIR in December.

