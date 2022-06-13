Ahmedabad: Long Queues At Gas Stations After Fake Rumours Of Pumps Remaining Shut Go Viral

The petrol pumps across the city of Ahmedabad witnessed long queues of two and four-wheeler vehicles after rumours on social media platforms. Hundreds of vehicles were spotted at petrol pumps at midnight following a rumour of a strike by petrol pump owners. Another rumour snaked around that Saudi Arabia has halted the supply of crude oil to India.

The petrol pump owners had to deal with the crowd and made them understand that no strike by petrol pumps is going to take place, India TV reported. Apparently, Saudi Arabia has also not stopped the crude oil supply to India. Even after the efforts of pump owners, the vehicle owners were not ready to agree with the fact. Continuous efforts were made throughout midnight in the city to control the situation.

Midnight Awry Situation

At last, many petrol pumps had to be shut down to get control over the crowd. Around every day in the city, the petrol pumps are closed by 11 pm, but on Saturday night, the petrol stations had to be open for a long hour as people kept coming with their vehicles. The local administration took control of the situation in many areas. Collectively, the owners and the administration put their effort into making them all aware of the fact and not believe the fake news over social media platforms.

Digital Illiteracy

Fact-checkers in India have the challenge of quashing the disseminated misinformation on online platforms. From 'spying technology' in banknotes to curing and preventing coronavirus, India has seen a massive spike of misinformation spread across social media platforms.

Readers' responsibility is crucial, and the information spread over WhatsApp, and other similar platforms should be re-checked before believing it's accurate.

