Ahmedabad: Long Queues At Gas Stations After Fake Rumours Of Pumps Remaining Shut Go Viral

Picture Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Ahmedabad: Long Queues At Gas Stations After Fake Rumours Of Pumps Remaining Shut Go Viral

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Gujarat,  13 Jun 2022 8:13 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

On Saturday midnight, Ahmedabad witnessed long queues of two and four-wheeler vehicles at petrol pumps over rumours of petrol shortage in the city on social media. Many pump owners had to close the station due to over-crowd.

The petrol pumps across the city of Ahmedabad witnessed long queues of two and four-wheeler vehicles after rumours on social media platforms. Hundreds of vehicles were spotted at petrol pumps at midnight following a rumour of a strike by petrol pump owners. Another rumour snaked around that Saudi Arabia has halted the supply of crude oil to India.

The petrol pump owners had to deal with the crowd and made them understand that no strike by petrol pumps is going to take place, India TV reported. Apparently, Saudi Arabia has also not stopped the crude oil supply to India. Even after the efforts of pump owners, the vehicle owners were not ready to agree with the fact. Continuous efforts were made throughout midnight in the city to control the situation.

Midnight Awry Situation

At last, many petrol pumps had to be shut down to get control over the crowd. Around every day in the city, the petrol pumps are closed by 11 pm, but on Saturday night, the petrol stations had to be open for a long hour as people kept coming with their vehicles. The local administration took control of the situation in many areas. Collectively, the owners and the administration put their effort into making them all aware of the fact and not believe the fake news over social media platforms.

Digital Illiteracy

Fact-checkers in India have the challenge of quashing the disseminated misinformation on online platforms. From 'spying technology' in banknotes to curing and preventing coronavirus, India has seen a massive spike of misinformation spread across social media platforms.

Readers' responsibility is crucial, and the information spread over WhatsApp, and other similar platforms should be re-checked before believing it's accurate.

Also Read: Online Gaming Addiction: Andhra Teenager Ends Life After Friends Mock Him Over Defeat In PUBG

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
