Logistics, Tourism Generated Most Jobs Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tourism and hospitality, logistics, construction, information technology, telecom were among the service sectors that generated most employment in India during COVID-19 pandemic, according to National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC),



The assessment is based on the data accumulated on Atmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping portal (ASEEM) that was launched last year. The job profiles vary from courier delivery executive, housekeeping attendant, customer care executive, warehouse associate to a machine operator, The Hindustan Times reported.

The highest number of job opportunities were under the logistics industry, with over 83,736 applicants seeking work, followed by tourism and hospitality, which had 42,310 applicants, telecom (28,088), banking and financial services (8,871) and healthcare (8,273). All of them contribute to 76 per cent of the total jobs under the ASEEM portal.

Most of the candidates were from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

According to the data, more than 60,000 jobs were offered to skilled workers who were either left jobless or had no job at all because of the economic slowdown and shutting down of businesses, between the period July 15 and August 7.

The daily wage earners from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha not only faced problems due to job losses but also while travelling back.

So far, merely 6,000 workers have joined work across several sectors, the NSDC is still collecting data on the remaining jobs that have been put up for offer.

ASEEM was launched to help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities and to bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market.

According to the media report, jobs under the portal were offered in over 14 states that include Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Jharkhand.

Also Read: Prashant Bhushan Held Guilty Of Contempt For Tweets On Chief Justice, Supreme Court