Lithuania Metal Processing Firm Makes Stoves Using Car Parts To Help Ukrainians Beat Winter Amid War

When Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 this year, it managed to seize a large Ukrainian territory before it could capture the capital Kyiv and depose the Volodymyr Zelensky government. However, Ukrainians resisted the attack and reclaimed a majority of its territories in the last few months by putting up a strong defence using all resources at hand.

In doing so, citizens on both sides of the border have suffered a lot – aerial attacks, military shootings, dwindling resources, hunger and starvation, homeless living, and so much more. In Ukraine, citizens have also lost access to electricity and energy resources. But, as the temperature keeps falling for the winter to set in, a metal processing company has found a solution to help the country stay warm.

Blessing For Electricity-Starved Ukraine

Used vehicle parts are being converted into tiny burners by a Lithuanian metal processing business so that war-weary and power-starved Ukrainians may stay warm. The project is a blessing because Russian attacks on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure for months have left people without electricity for hours at a time.

The stoves, which are built from used wheel rims, have been distributed to both residents and the military by the Kalvis (Blacksmith) firm. Each stove comprises three rims supported by legs and layered on top of one another. It can be used as a stove, dryer, or just as a heater. It has two chambers for firewood and ash, a cast iron cover, and a chimney.

'To Make Ukrainians Feel Better'

In the northern city of Siauliai, a few hundred workers have been staying late to finish the stoves. There has been assistance from other locals. "It's nice to work with such an enthusiastic group of people The emotions... of people enjoying the stoves make up for the fatigue you experience making them," project co-author Rokas Utakis said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Nearly 100 stoves have been created by the company so far, and half of them are now in service in Ukraine, even in places like Bakhmut or Izyum that are close to the front lines. "We do what we do best just to make Ukrainians feel a bit better," said Utakis, who works as a craftsman at Kalvis.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Lithuania and the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia have firmly reaffirmed their allegiance with Ukraine. Before announcing their independence in 1991 and then joining NATO and the European Union, the trio endured decades under Soviet rule.

