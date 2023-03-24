Anti-Homosexuality Law Passed In Uganda, Death Penalty In Certain Offences

Uganda passed strict legislation against homosexual relationships, which criminalises the whole LGBTQ community in the nation on Wednesday,

The wide-spread violation of transgender identification and rights extends to more than 30 African countries that have legally denied the acknowledgement of the third gender, now Uganda also being added to the list, as per a report in The Times of India.

Although, the recent law could be one of a kind amongst all the nations against homosexuality, as the law will be the first to criminalise the complete ‘LGBTQ spectrum’, i.e. lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, and accordingly will punish people practicing same-sex relationships severely. Moreover, any sort of body language or behaviour hinting at homosexual activity is also forbidden by the legislation of the country.

Death Penalty For 'Aggravated' Homosexuality

The extremity of intolerance towards transgenders by Uganda’s authority can be alluded to the fact that violation of the law can also result in death penalty for so-called ‘aggravated’ homosexuality and life in jail for participating in gay sex. As per the law, ‘aggravated homosexuality’ refers to same-sex intercourse with minor or with a HIV-positive person.

As per the reports by Al Jazeera, Parliamentary Speaker Anita Annet Among gave the remark after the final vote, “The ayes have it,” and “bill passed in record time”.

An exception must be noted among all the legislators who opposed the bill but unfortunately to no avail for the main law. Although, his opposition resulted in change of large elements of the originally drafted law. The majority of the legislation argued that it is mandatory to punish all types of LGBTQ acts as they pose threat to the conservative and religious, ‘traditional value system’ of East Africa.

President Yoweri Museveni aligns with the above notion as he had previously passed anti-gay law in Uganda in 2013, which was protested by the Western nations but was overturned by a local court. Museveni will further address the legislation for the measure presented to be signed into a law.

