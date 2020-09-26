Trending

Uttar Pradesh: Lesbian Couple Seeks Police Protection After Threats From Family

According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two women, aged 22 and 23, ran away from their villages as they feared a threat to their lives.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   26 Sep 2020 10:49 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: India Today, Pixabay

A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district sought police protection on September 26 after their families did not approve of their decision to live together and allegedly threatened them of extreme consequences.

"They are both adults and free to live wherever they want," Kaur said.

The duo approached the state authorities on September 25 and sought police protection, Kaur added.

The duo's statements have been recorded and an order will also be issued by the sub divisional magistrate based on the statements.

