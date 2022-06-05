Layer'r Shot Ad To Be Removed From Social Media & TV Telecast, Raises Questions On 'Rape Joke'

The Information and Broadcast (I&B) Ministry asked Twitter and YouTube on Saturday, June 4, to remove the Layer'r Shot advertisement from the platforms. The ad triggered a massive controversy and became a huge topic of conversation on social media.

Many Twitter users, including some celebrities, have called out the ads, expressed their views, and said that the advertisement promotes "gang-rape culture."

In a report by DNA, the I&B Ministry, in its letters to Twitter and YouTube, said that the ad was "detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency and morality and in violation of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code)".

The Ministry also stated that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) found that the ad violated its guidelines and that it is holding an inquiry regarding the advertisements.

What Did The Ad Portray?

According to Twitter users, there were two ads about the product, and both of them were broadcasted during the England vs New Zealand cricket match. Netizens noted that the ads showed women in a 'tough spot,' as they were scared that they would be sexually harassed or assaulted by a bunch of men who were making suggestive comments.

The first ad shows a couple sitting in a bedroom, and four of the boy's friends enter the room and ask him if he "took the shot," the boy says yes, and his friend states that now it is his turn to take a shot. The woman recoiled in fear, but as the ad progressed, it showed that the other man was picking up a deodorant bottle from the table.

The second ad takes place in a supermarket in which a woman is looking for something from one of the shelves. A group of men is shown standing behind the woman and conversing. One of the men says, "We are four, and this is just one," while another man asks, "Who will take the shot?" The woman overhears them and turns around in fear, and the ad shows that the men are talking about the last remaining deodorant bottle on the shelf.

Public Outrage On Social Media

People on social media have reacted strongly to both advertisements, with many questioning the people in charge of approving the idea.

Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), said, "(Layer'r Shot) Deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country." She added that a notice has been issued to the Delhi Police and that an FIR will be registered to take down the ad from all platforms. She also tweeted about it.

Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume 'Shot'. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture!The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action. pic.twitter.com/k8n06TB1mQ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 4, 2022

Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker also expressed their disgust over the ad and slammed it on social media.



Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray 'gang rape' innuendo ads!! Shameful."

What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray 'gang rape' innuendo ads..!! Shameful. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 4, 2022

Richa Chadha, in her tweet, said, "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting... Does everyone think rape is a joke? Revelatory!"

This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they're serving. https://t.co/M3YjbljAYN — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 4, 2022

Swara Bhasker said, "A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India.. companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & 'cool-ifying' rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it?" in her tweet.

A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India.. companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & 'cool-ifying' rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it? https://t.co/8tRbDTfuez — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 4, 2022

Also Read: Assam's Biggest Solar Project Becomes Operational In Amguri, Strengthens State's Power Sector