All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Layerr Shot Ad To Be Removed From Social Media & TV Telecast, Raises Questions On Rape Joke

Image Credit- YouTube, Amazon

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Layer'r Shot Ad To Be Removed From Social Media & TV Telecast, Raises Questions On 'Rape Joke'

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

India,  5 Jun 2022 7:44 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-05T14:05:36+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The ad has been called out on social media for promoting rape culture. The I&B ministry has also asked Twitter and YouTube to take the videos down and stop their television telecast.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Information and Broadcast (I&B) Ministry asked Twitter and YouTube on Saturday, June 4, to remove the Layer'r Shot advertisement from the platforms. The ad triggered a massive controversy and became a huge topic of conversation on social media.

Many Twitter users, including some celebrities, have called out the ads, expressed their views, and said that the advertisement promotes "gang-rape culture."

In a report by DNA, the I&B Ministry, in its letters to Twitter and YouTube, said that the ad was "detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency and morality and in violation of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code)".

The Ministry also stated that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) found that the ad violated its guidelines and that it is holding an inquiry regarding the advertisements.

What Did The Ad Portray?

According to Twitter users, there were two ads about the product, and both of them were broadcasted during the England vs New Zealand cricket match. Netizens noted that the ads showed women in a 'tough spot,' as they were scared that they would be sexually harassed or assaulted by a bunch of men who were making suggestive comments.

The first ad shows a couple sitting in a bedroom, and four of the boy's friends enter the room and ask him if he "took the shot," the boy says yes, and his friend states that now it is his turn to take a shot. The woman recoiled in fear, but as the ad progressed, it showed that the other man was picking up a deodorant bottle from the table.

The second ad takes place in a supermarket in which a woman is looking for something from one of the shelves. A group of men is shown standing behind the woman and conversing. One of the men says, "We are four, and this is just one," while another man asks, "Who will take the shot?" The woman overhears them and turns around in fear, and the ad shows that the men are talking about the last remaining deodorant bottle on the shelf.

Public Outrage On Social Media

People on social media have reacted strongly to both advertisements, with many questioning the people in charge of approving the idea.

Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), said, "(Layer'r Shot) Deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country." She added that a notice has been issued to the Delhi Police and that an FIR will be registered to take down the ad from all platforms. She also tweeted about it.

Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker also expressed their disgust over the ad and slammed it on social media.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray 'gang rape' innuendo ads!! Shameful."

Richa Chadha, in her tweet, said, "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting... Does everyone think rape is a joke? Revelatory!"

Swara Bhasker said, "A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India.. companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & 'cool-ifying' rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it?" in her tweet.

Also Read: Assam's Biggest Solar Project Becomes Operational In Amguri, Strengthens State's Power Sector

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Layer'r Shot 
Advertisement 
Social Media 
Body Spray 

Must Reads

Raza Academy Protests Against Recent Targeted Killings Of Kashmiri Pandits & Hindu Migrants
Kanpur Violence: Section 144 Implemented In Bareilly Till July 3, Possible Links To PFI Being Probed
Wasterprise – Rise Of New-Age Enterprises Redefining Waste
Layer'r Shot Ad To Be Removed From Social Media & TV Telecast, Raises Questions On 'Rape Joke'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X