Guinness World Record Controversy Which Embroiled Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammad Rafi

Image Credit- Wikibio, Guinness, Twitter/Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Guinness World Record Controversy Which Embroiled Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammad Rafi

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  7 Feb 2022 7:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Rafi was embroiled in a dispute over Lata Mangeshkar's inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records. He challenged her entry and claimed that he sang more songs than her.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's unfortunate demise has left the nation grief-stricken as she passed away on February 6 due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID in early January.

Her last rites were performed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours, attended by prominent personalities from various fraternities. As a mark of respect for the veteran singer, two-day national mourning will be observed, and the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days.

Mangeshkar was a celebrated artist not only in India but worldwide. She started at the tender age of 13 and had a career spanning over seven decades, during which she recorded thousands of songs in almost every Indian language.

Guinness World Record

In 1974, Late Mangeshkar was listed as the most recorded artist in history by the Guinness Book of World Records with estimated 25,000 songs. The organisation claimed that from 1948 to 1974, she had reportedly recorded "not less than 25,000 solo, duets and chorus backed pieces in 20 Indian languages".

During that time, music legend Mohammad Rafi challenged Mangeshkar's entry claiming that he had recorded more songs than her.

Challenged By Mohammad Rafi

Rafi was embroiled in a dispute over Lata Mangeshkar's inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records. He challenged her entry and claimed that he sang over 28,000 songs, more than Mangeshkar. The organisation continued with Mangeshkar's name, including Rafi's claim as a special mention.

In 1991, Mangeshkar was again recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist with estimated 30,000 songs. The organisation claimed that from 1948 to 1987, she had reportedly recorded in 20 Indian languages "30,000 solo, duet and chorus-backed songs".

Later, the record was removed by the organisation without any explanation. Currently, Asha Bhonsle, younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, hold the Guinness World Records for 'Most studio recordings - singles'.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded her last song in 2019 in collaboration with Mayuresh Pai for Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, a song trumpeted to be a tribute to the Indian Army.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Lata Mangeshkar 
Nightingale of India 
Mangeshkar 
Mohammad Rafi 
Legendary Singer 
Guinness Record 

