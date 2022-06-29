All section
Caste discrimination
Age Is Just A Number! 21-Yr-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Sarpanch, Wins Panchayat Elections In Ujjain

Picture Credit: Amar Ujala, Pixabay

The Logical Indian Crew

Age Is Just A Number! 21-Yr-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Sarpanch, Wins Panchayat Elections In Ujjain

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  29 Jun 2022 8:05 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-29T17:32:22+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A 21-year-old girl, Lakshika Dagar, who comes from a village in Ujjain, has won the three-tier panchayat elections and became the youngest sarpanch of Ujjain. The election was carried out on Saturday, and the result was announced on Sunday.

A 21-year-old girl from Ujjain, Lakshika Dagar, has won the three-tier panchayat election and become the youngest lady sarpanch (Head of a Village) in Madhya Pradesh. The polls in the Chintaman-Jawasiya gram panchayat of the Ujjain district were held on Saturday, and the polling result was declared on Sunday. This time, the sarpanch seat for the aforementioned gram panchayat was reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) women category.

As many as eight women candidates were in the race to become the sarpanch. The Chintaman-Jawasiya gram panchayat holds a total of 3,265 voters. Lakshika, the youngest among all the competitors, won the election by 487 votes. The villagers welcomed the youngest sarpanch with great enthusiasm and hope for a better tomorrow.

A Journalist Turned Sarpanch

Lakshika has done her postgraduation diploma in Mass Communication and is currently active in the field of journalism as a Radio Jockey in Ujjain. Her father, Dilip Dagar, is a regional officer in the Co-operative Central Bank of Ujjain district. She said that her family always supported her, even contesting the election. Along with her family, the villagers also believed that electing a young and highly educated woman as a representative would surely benefit the overall development of the village. The villagers took out a victory procession with beating drums to celebrate her win.

Upon winning the elections, the youngest sarpanch said, "After filing the nomination papers, my aim was to work towards the development of the village. It has been mentioned in the manifesto that the problem of drinking water, drain, and street light has to be solved in the village. Along with this, the promise of getting the benefit of a housing scheme for the homeless families of the village will be fulfilled," The Print reported.

Also Read: Udaipur Tailor Beheaded Over Supporting Nupur Sharma In Prophet Row, NIA To Probe In Case

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Lakshika Dagar 
Sarpanch Ujjain 
Madhya Pradesh 

