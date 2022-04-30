All section
Caste discrimination
MP: Labourers Daughter Tops Class 10 Exams, Cycled 6 Km Daily To Reach School

Image Credits: Live Hindustan, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

MP: Labourer's Daughter Tops Class 10 Exams, Cycled 6 Km Daily To Reach School

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  30 April 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Daughter of a daily wage earning labourer, Nancy Dubey secured 496 out of 500 marks or 99 per cent in MP class 10 boards, the results of which were released on April 29.

Nancy Dubey from Madhya Pradesh has recently topped the class 10 examination and became an inspiration for many. She secured 496 out of 500 marks in MP board exams, the results of which were declared on April 29.

However, what made everyone's heads turn is that she is the daughter of a daily wage-earning labourer. Despite her father earning a meagre amount, he never allowed any hindrance to his daughter's education. A native of Chhatrapur, the topper used to cycle her way to school every day as her school was 6 km away from her home.

"Continuing education in the COVID times through online mode was a real challenge," Nancy told News18.

She now aspires to be a physician. Delighted with her success, she credited her parents and teachers for the success.

Other Toppers

On the other hand, Ishita Dubey, the MP board class 12 arts stream topper, secured 480 out of 500 marks. She hails from Rehli in the Sagar district and is a farmer's daughter. Ishita studied for 10 to 12 hours daily. The studious girl has her priorities clear and aspires to become an IAS officer.

The class 12 exam result brought mixed feelings for the commerce stream topper Harshita Pandey, who secured 480 out of 500 marks. She felt satisfied with the result but missed her father, who was a farmer and passed away recently.

"My father wanted me to be a Chartered Accountant. Now, I will fulfil his dreams," she said.

Meanwhile, Pragati Mittal, a Maths student, topped the class 12 exams among all streams by securing 494 marks out of 500. A total of nine girls topped the class 12 exam, while in class 10, 55 are girls out of 95 toppers.

Overall, 59.54 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam and 72.72 per cent of class 12 students cleared the boards this year.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu's Manapparai Govt Hospital Bags 'Cleanest Hospital' Tag, To Be Awarded Rs 50 Lakh



Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Class 10 Exams 
MP Board Exams 
MP Topper 
Labourer Daughter 

