MP: Labourer's Daughter Tops Class 10 Exams, Cycled 6 Km Daily To Reach School

Nancy Dubey from Madhya Pradesh has recently topped the class 10 examination and became an inspiration for many. She secured 496 out of 500 marks in MP board exams, the results of which were declared on April 29.

However, what made everyone's heads turn is that she is the daughter of a daily wage-earning labourer. Despite her father earning a meagre amount, he never allowed any hindrance to his daughter's education. A native of Chhatrapur, the topper used to cycle her way to school every day as her school was 6 km away from her home.



"Continuing education in the COVID times through online mode was a real challenge," Nancy told News18.

She now aspires to be a physician. Delighted with her success, she credited her parents and teachers for the success.

Other Toppers

On the other hand, Ishita Dubey, the MP board class 12 arts stream topper, secured 480 out of 500 marks. She hails from Rehli in the Sagar district and is a farmer's daughter. Ishita studied for 10 to 12 hours daily. The studious girl has her priorities clear and aspires to become an IAS officer.



The class 12 exam result brought mixed feelings for the commerce stream topper Harshita Pandey, who secured 480 out of 500 marks. She felt satisfied with the result but missed her father, who was a farmer and passed away recently.



"My father wanted me to be a Chartered Accountant. Now, I will fulfil his dreams," she said.

Meanwhile, Pragati Mittal, a Maths student, topped the class 12 exams among all streams by securing 494 marks out of 500. A total of nine girls topped the class 12 exam, while in class 10, 55 are girls out of 95 toppers.



Overall, 59.54 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam and 72.72 per cent of class 12 students cleared the boards this year.

