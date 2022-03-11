Who Is Labh Singh, Jeevan Jyot Kaur? Punjab AAP's Giant Killers Who Defeated Old Players

The Punjab assembly election 2022 results are precisely what political analysts and media outlets had predicted - Aam Admi Party's (AAP) victory. The party has shown ultimate national force in the state by winning the majority seats, with 92 seats in the 117-seat assembly after the first six hours of counting votes on Thursday, March 10.

The state has chosen Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Ministerial face, who won by over 58,000 votes. The party has scripted history, as Mann will be the first face of the party for the post.

But it is not just Mann who have gained the limelight in the 2022 polls. Two constituencies have thrown out the old players and elected a new hope.

Mobile Repair Shop Owner Who Beat Former CM Channi

Contesting from the Bhadaur constituency, Labh Singh has defeated former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Channi had contested from two regions, Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib, to AAP candidates, Labh Singh and Charanjit Singh.

Labh Singh has been among the AAP giant killers of the election. The 35-year-old has been associated with AAP since 2013, the first time he stepped into Punjab.

He rose from the ranks, from Halka in-charge, to block and circle president and now MLA.

This is not the first time the party has won the reserved constituency. In 2017, Pirmal Singh Dhaula had won Bhadaur by beating the Akali Dal runner-up by over 20,000 votes. As per The Indian Express report, Singh was also considered for the ticket at that time before the party chose Dhaula.

A Humble Soul

Singh comes from a humble background and has completed his studies until Class 12. Following this, he learned to repair mobiles and later opened a shop in Ugoke village in the Barnala district.

For the 2022 polls, he listed a Hero Honda 2014 motorcycle as his asset while filing the affidavit along with his nomination.

"My logic is simple. Had the CM done any development work in his constituency of Chamkaur Sahib, he would not have had to shift to another seat," Bhaduar MLA told the India Express.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur For East Amritsar

Another significant win for AAP came from Amritsar East, where Jeevan Jyot Kaur defeated Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia of the Akali Dal.

The win is notable given that this was Kaur's first-ever electoral battle, and she won against the old players of politics by securing 39,520 votes against Sindhu's 32,807 and 25,112 for Majithia.

Up And Personal With Citizens

Kaur had announced her ticket on December 30 and had received a positive response. The Indian Express reports that Kaur kept her campaign low profile and visited the voters door-to-door and approached small groups.

"People told me I might have come to them now, but that they had made up their mind to vote for AAP six months ago. They told me to go home, rest," she told the media.

Punjab's 'Padwoman'

The 50-year-old is known as the 'Padwoman' of Punjab for her significant contribution in promoting reusable sanitary napkins.

Kaur has served as the SHE Society's chairperson, a non-profit and voluntary service organisation working towards eradicating drugs from the state. She has been promoting menstrual hygiene among women of Punjab for a long time and is associated with the EcoShe Menstrual Health Programme.

She has been involved in environmentally friendly sanitary napkins in Punjabi schools, slums, and rural areas.

