"Koozhangal" ("Pebbles"), a Tamil drama directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India's official entry for the 94th Academy awards. The movie follows an alcoholic, abusive husband, a drunkard, and his son. His wife left the house because of his abusive nature, but the father and son duo later wins the lady trust.

"It stars newcomers, Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi and is produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shiva. In a unanimous decision, it was picked by a 15 member jury headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun," said Supra Sen, Secretary-General, Film Federation of India as reported by The Economic Times.

Films In International Feature Category

A total of 14 films, including Malayalam feature - "Nayattu", Tamil film, Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni", filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham", Captain Vikram Batra biopic "Shershaah" and Marathi film "Godavari", were in the race. Shivan also took to Twitter to share that the film will represent India in the Oscar's best international feature category.



At the 50th International film festival, "Koozhangal" had won the top honour, the Tiger Award for the best film, starting this year. The 94th Academy awards (Oscars) are scheduled for March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. The nominations for the Oscars will be announced on February 8, 2022.



India has never won an Academy Award. Ashutosh Gowariker's Amir Khan-starrer "Lagaan" in 2001 was the last film that made it to the final five at the Oscars. The other two Indian movies which had made it to the top five are "Salaam Bombay" (1989) and "Mother India" (1958). India's entry for the 2021 Oscars was a Malayalam feature, "Jallikattu", directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Also Read: Gender Testing in Women's Athletics: The History



