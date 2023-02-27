Saving The Day! Kolkata Cop Makes Green Corridor To Help Student Reach Exam Centre, Wins Hearts Online

Every now and then, the internet is a reminder of how small acts of kindness can make a huge difference in someone's life. The Kolkata Police recently took to their official Facebook handle to convey one such gesture by a police officer. The cop, Souvik Chakraborty, was patrolling around Strand Road when he saw a schoolgirl crying helplessly for directions to her examination center. She was in the wrong location and did not have anyone to reach out to at that moment. The policeman acted up to the situation; what he did next has been winning many hearts online.

A Green Corridor On Examination Day

Examinations can be a challenging and demanding time for children, and many prepare day and night to give their best in the exams. During such a time, a girl child got confused about her examination center and ended up at the wrong place. She had no one to escort her to the actual center as her family had left to attend a funeral. Desperately, she was seen crying and asking people for help.

Souvik Chakraborty, the OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, who noticed the incident, immediately attended to the schoolgirl. Upon understanding the situation, Inspector Chakraborty immediately picked up the student in his official vehicle and rushed her to the exam center. He informed the Traffic Control Room and ensured a green corridor to reach the location on time. Chakraborty assured her that there was nothing to be worried about, and true to his assurance, he helped her reach the venue just as the center was about to open its doors.

Reactions To The Post

The post was shared on Facebook by the official profile of Kolkata Police, along with two pictures of the student and Inspector. It garnered over 78,000 reactions and 14,000 responses from netizens. Many applauded the personnel's efforts to help the girl child, and they also commented about how several times the Kolkata police officers have gone out of their line of duty to help those in crisis. A Facebook user named Nilanjan Bhattacharya recollected how Inspector Souvik Chakraborty had earlier helped him out as well and called him a "gem of a person." Another user, Moumita Hazra, praised how the officer reached out to help the child when everyone else was consumed with their own work than helping out someone in need.

