Kerala: Kochi Smart Mission To Install 26,000 Smart Metres For Electricity Board, No Change In Power Tariff Rates

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala: Kochi Smart Mission To Install 26,000 Smart Metres For Electricity Board, No Change In Power Tariff Rates

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Kerala,  30 Aug 2021 2:18 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

In the pilot phase, 26,000 meters will be installed in divisions numbers 1, 5, 62, 66 and 67 under the Kochi corporation. The installation is expected to be completed in under a month.

The Cochin Smart Mission is planning to install smart meters in the city for KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board).

In the pilot phase, 26,000 meters will be installed in divisions numbers 1, 5, 62, 66 and 67 under the Kochi corporation. The installation is expected to be completed in under a month. According to an officer working with the Smart Mission, there will not be any change in the power tariff even though the existing meter is changed.

Due to faulty meters, frequent complaints of excess billing have been registered. In order to solve this recurring issue, electric metres seem to be a viable solution.

"The consumer will be able to know the bill without the help of KSEB's meter reader. Under the current system, meter readers visit houses and hand over the bill after taking the reading," the officer said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Connected Meters Through App For Consumers

All smart meters can be connected to the mobile phones of consumers via an app. The app will also allow consumers to know about voltage fluctuations, and it will help to resolve issues related to billing. With this, the consumers will be able to control the consumption of electricity, and they can plan electricity usage as per their budgets.

"As the smart meter gives an exact reading, the issues related to average billing (the billing system where the average reading of the consumer is taken if the existing meter is faulty) can be avoided. Consumers will also get clarifications on their doubts on slabs used to calculate power tariff," the officer added.

The smart meters will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre, and it will further ensure transparency.

Also Read: First In Race For Inoculation! Himachal Pradesh Administers Vaccine To 100% Of Its Population

Kochi 
Electricity 
Tariff Rates 
