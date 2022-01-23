Parakram Diwas: Celebrating The Achievements Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose has been an iconic freedom fighter, and his life and work in various domains are still celebrated. Today on his birth anniversary, his achievements are talked about to motivate India's youth.

He has been a source of inspiration for civil services aspirants. Subhash Chandra Bose also appeared for the civil services exam and cleared it.

Clearing Civil Services Exam

Netaji stood fourth in the 1921 batch of the Indian Civil Service exam. His parents sent him to the University of Cambridge in England to prepare for the Indian Civil Service exam. He passed the exam in 1920 and reported training. However, he resigned in April 1921 after learning about the nationalist movements in India and the freedom struggle. Hence, he hurried back to India and wrote in a letter, "Only on the soil of sacrifice and suffering can we raise our national edifice", reported Times Now.

He was not accustomed to a life of comfort and amenities that came with his job. Instead, he wished to contribute to the freedom struggle, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Bose went to England to pursue a civil services exam as his father wanted him to go. His elder brother, Sarat Chandra Bose, supported him financially and emotionally throughout his career. He was a wealthy Calcutta based lawyer and an Indian National Congress (INC) politician, as stated at Britannica.

Contributing To Freedom Struggle

When Bose returned to India in 1921, he joined the non-cooperation movement that Mahatma Gandhi started, who had strengthened the INC by then. His slogans like "Give me blood, and I will give you freedom" had been impactful in gathering a sense of unity amongst the citizens.

He started gaining popularity in no time amongst the general public and was named 'Netaji' for his charismatic personality. He created the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) to resist the enemy forces. Bose handled many adverse situations. All of his life events are sources of inspiration for the youth to fight against oppression.

Also Read: 'Har Ghar Jal'! Himachal Pradesh On Its Way To Provide Clean Water Supply To Every Rural Household