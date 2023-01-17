Building Future! This Father-Daughter Duo Built World's First Flour Vending Machine With Reduced Carbon Footprint

Most of the family businesses in India run on a conventional system with a less innovative approach. For second and third-generation entrepreneurs, breaking the barriers and developing a unique strategy to change the operations of a decade-old business is always challenging.

Setting up an example, Vibhuti Choyal, a third-generation entrepreneur in a 57-year-old family business from the small town of Ajmer in Rajasthan, has changed the landscape of her family business.

Vibhuti's grandfather and relatives started the business by making chakki stones and selling them in the open market. They began to develop the complete small chakki mills and slowly built their small business. They also made the first export of emery stone and grinding mills from India and gradually became leaders in the flour mills industry.

Innovative Approach To Business

Later her father joined the family business and witnessed how Indian milling needs innovation to compete with the western market. Coming from a commerce background with no technical knowledge, he still took it upon himself to build India's first digital stone mill.

Today, her father holds the patent for developing India's first digital stone mill and then went on to develop six more patented technologies. He also successfully installed nearly 200 turnkey plants in 11 years.

Doing this, he made his mark and worked with global brands like Al Ghurair, TESCO UK, CARR'S UK, IFFCO, Prima Group, Bakhresa Group and India's leading food brands like ITC Aashirwaad, Patanjali, Pillsbury, Naga as his customers and international clients.

The Lost Flour Freshness

While continuing the business, he realised that earlier, everyone used to get flour from their local chakki shops where they could feel the freshness of flour, and now they have moved to pick a packet from the shelf, not knowing how fresh it is and how healthy it is.

At this time, Vibhuti stepped into the family business and got intrigued by her father's thought of returning to the good old days. Later, they started to brainstorm during the lockdown about how the old-age wholesome flour could be brought back for today's consumers.

After days of hard work, research, and sleepless night, Vibhuti and her father have successfully built the world's first stone-ground fresh flour grinding and vending machine, Floura, which is soon coming to Delhi and London. It also reduces the company's carbon footprint, a first-of-its-kind innovation.

While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, she mentioned that with Floura, they want to build a resilient flour supply chain by bringing in all the stakeholders—from like-minded farmers who cultivate grains in a more planet-friendly manner to milling them locally and partnering up with local independent bakers to create the freshest bread.

This way, opting for genuine fresh flour can benefit the planet and help funnel money back into the local community via entrepreneurship and job creation.

