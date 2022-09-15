Through Technology-Led Solutions & Social Initiatives, Know How This Entrepreneur Envisions To Build Healthier & Happier World

The term 'wholistic wellbeing' is a broad concept that includes many aspects of everyday life, and it encompasses physical health, mental health, social relationships, and spiritual connections. After the COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdown, which brought the world to its knees through social and physical isolation, people across the globe started giving more importance to the aspects of wellbeing to lead a healthier and happier life.



The rise in remote and hybrid work culture through digital communication has also made 'wholistic wellbeing' an essential aspect for all organisations and individuals. It also catapulted teams' progress in terms of virtual interactions and led to the innovation of an 'always on' work culture.



According to a report published by Deloitte, poor mental health among employees costs $14 billion every year to Indian companies. The employees cannot achieve productivity due to mental health disorders and stressful lifestyles, leading to absenteeism. All the aspects and data signify the importance of 'wholistic wellbeing' in human life that can make the world a better place to live.



To make it possible, an Indian-American entrepreneur, Sunny (Gurpreet) Singh, founded RoundGlass in 2014, which aims to democratise wellbeing by empowering and enabling communities and individuals at every stage of their journey. The mission is to inspire the power of Wholistic Wellbeing and create a happier, healthier, and more joyful world through investing in and developing technology-led solutions such as mobile applications, expert-driven content, and immersive experiences.



The purpose-driven organisation combines evidence-based models and technology to deliver wholistic wellbeing to individuals and organisations. Through its RoundGlass Living app, the organisation offers an integrated approach to help wellbeing seekers develop healthier habits and live more fulfilling lives through Wholistic Wellbeing.



The RoundGlass living app features live sessions, access to classes, courses, insightful articles, and wellbeing tools to give people a wide range of pathways, such as yoga, meditation, healthy eating, and music, to achieve wholistic wellbeing. The effort is to make people live a better life filled with good health and positive emotions by managing everyday stress, anxiety, complex emotion or coping with grief. The platform also connects over 450,000 verified doctors from more than 1,500 locations, enabling them to share knowledge and improve decision-making.



While talking with The Logical Indian, the founder of RoundGlass, Sunny, said, "The concept of wholistic wellbeing stands on pillars of physical, emotional, mental, societal, financial, spiritual and professional wellbeing. It's the true way to take care of people as it's pre-preventive, unlike the health sector which functions on the treatment model."



He added, "My intent behind starting the RoundGlass Living app and Living with Sunny program is to show people how to live through the foundation of wholistic wellbeing and to claim the joy and happiness within them or all-around them. Living through wholistic wellbeing gives people a sense of purpose and joy and makes them feel more complete and confident."

RoundGlass' Social Initiatives

The social initiatives- Foundation, Sports, and Sustain- focus on the wellbeing of the community and the planet. RoundGlass, through its Sports initiative, is helping raise the next generation of young sportspersons in football, hockey, and tennis through a Grassroots Program, an Elite Program, and an Academy in Punjab. It also gives them a platform to aim for glory through RoundGlass Punjab Football Club.

The Sustain program has been designed to create a media-rich digital biodiversity encyclopedia of the species and ecosystems of India. The program aims to create a flourishing environment supporting people on their wellbeing journey.



Through its Foundation program, the organisation aims to transform people's lives in Punjab's villages through community-based social initiatives focused on women's empowerment, education and sports programs for children and youth, reforestation, waste management, and regenerative farming.



Impact Through Social Initiatives

Through several social and community-driven initiatives, RoundGlass' Foundation, Sports and Sustain program has achieved several milestones. Through RoundGlass Sports, over 2,300 players were impacted as of March 2022. The RoundGlass Punjab FC also finished at the fifth position out of 13 teams in the latest edition of the Hero I-league. Furthermore, two players from the club- Maheson Singh and Bikash Yumnam, were selected for India Under-20 National Team.

The RoundGlass Sports' hockey teams, across various age groups, have also won medals at Academy National Championships, with a few players receiving call-ups for the national team training camps. The RoundGlass Tennis Academy has won more than 100 trophies in domestic and international domains.

The RoundGlass Foundation has also achieved an excellent milestone over the past four years. It has impacted the lives of more than 13 lakh people in more than 1,200 villages of Punjab through its programs- Learn Punjab, Plant for Punjab, Sports Punjab, Her Punjab (Which focuses on women's empowerment through Health and Financial Independence), Health Punjab and Regenerative Farming.

Through the Humanitarian Assistance program under the banner of RoundGlass Foundation, more than 59,000 families living in over 400 villages were supported with 231 tons of dry food rations during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sunny said, "I saw many problems rising in India, especially in Punjab, that triggered me to launch several social initiatives. Many problems, including unemployment, lack of investment, and farmer issues, forced me to come up with a solution. We are doing several initiatives across Punjab, covering more than 1,400 villages. The purpose is to uplift the society and individuals through skill development and training."

Know The Founder- Man Who Is Bringing Revolution

Being a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist based in Seattle, United States (US), Sunny is on a mission to democratise wholistic wellbeing. He is working to live his dream through RoundGlass, founded in 2014. He started his career in the early 1990s after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and post-graduation from Montana State University, US.

He worked with several companies, such as Expeditors International and Microsoft. However, his inclination was always toward entrepreneurship. While conversing with The Logical Indian, Sunny said, "I was not a corporate man, and as a result, I was not performing well as an employee. In fact, after one year in my initial job, the company was ready to fire me. Later, I realised that I want to execute things that have come from my idea and in my way."

Inspired by his ideas, he founded Edifecs in 1996, a profitable multinational company and market leader in the global healthcare sector. Later, he focused on prevention (holistic wellbeing) in addition to treatment (healthcare). He realised that people have forgotten to live a life centred on wellbeing, and he established RoundGlass to tackle the prevalent issue.

His works are widely acknowledged globally as he was named the Disruptor of the Year by Puget Sound Business Journal in Seattle in 2019. He was also asked to speak in the White House as one of the pre-eminent Americal Sikh business leaders. In 2011, he received the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Pacific Northwest awards. The Logical Indian wishes Sunny (Gurpreet) Singh all the best for his good work through the RoundGlass organisation.

