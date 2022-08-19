All section
Caste discrimination
Cyber Safety A Priority! Know How Important Cyber Security Has Become In Todays Era

Image Credit: Unsplash

Trending

Cyber Safety A Priority! Know How Important Cyber Security Has Become In Today's Era

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  19 Aug 2022 8:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The coming of the internet with technological advancements has made the cyber world less safe for people who don't have sufficient knowledge to stay secure. There should be safety precautions in the cyber world, as we apply in the physical space.

The cyber world has gained popularity in the last few decades with more technological advancements. Every invention has its benefits and challenges, requiring its beneficiaries' attention. For instance, vehicles were the most significant invention of the 20th century as they met the travel need of people. But it also came with a challenge which we call 'Accidents.'

Along the same lines, the flip side of the cyber world is 'Cybercrime', which poses a risk for the users and can simultaneously harm their identity, data and personality. Thus, it becomes essential for all the people of the internet community to learn more about cyber safety and security as it will help them to prevent external damages to their networked devices.

To spread the information, co-authors Pathik Muni and Kamaljeet Kaur Muni penned down their research-based thoughts in a book titled 'The Good The Bad The Cyber Buddha', which is an ensemble of relatable yet thrilling cyber crime stories. It has been made with a vision to empower users to avoid getting scammed in the cyber world.

Cyber Literacy In India

The subject of Cyber Literacy defines the ability of communities to understand the cyber world. According to a survey, there is 25 per cent digital literacy in rural India and 61 per cent in urban parts. Notably, out of the total population of India, over 60 per cent belongs to the rural regions.

The author of the book, Pathik Muni, while talking to The Logical Indian, said, "In the physical world, we take safety precautions like appointing a security guard, at least a watchman, to installing locks and CCTV, etc., but in the digital world we replicate none of these. Most people wonder why they need to have an Antivirus on their smartphones; the common belief is that Antivirus is just for computers."

How To Keep Networks Secure?

Over 90 per cent of breaches don't happen because of computer network vulnerabilities but because of Human Habits. It's suggested to keep the network secured by installing Antivirus and several other firewalls, but human habits can lead to disaster if not regulated well.

Author Muni while emphasising a secure network, said, "To give you an example, our lives are so busy that we rely on apps to solve most of our problems, but it's only on rare occasions that we think before choosing which app to download on the store. This is just one of our bad habits in Cyberspace that will lead to one of these exhaustive lists of breaches one day."

He added, "Cyberspace is fundamental to everyone's lives today, be it a professional from any industry or student, no one can think of a life without the internet. We think that people need to have this cyberspace knowledge in a form easily consumed by them, and they don't need to be high-tech in their personality. Everyone who uses a computer or a smartphone should have this knowledge."

The book by Pathik Muni also talks about the cyber world, its problems and security. It aims to safeguard people's privacy, money and sanity from cyber criminals trained in such tasks. He concluded, "The book is designed as a crime thriller with interesting characters and real-life anecdotes, making it a fun read and a fantastic gifting option for the young getting in the digital life and for the old struggling to navigate cyberspace."

Also Read: 'Cyber Crime A Major Concern': Know How Pathik & Kamaljeet Are Providing Information On Cybersecurity Through Their Book

