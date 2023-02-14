All section
Giving New Lease Of Life! Know How Children Shelter Homes Are Empowering Parentless Kids In India

India,  14 Feb 2023 12:25 AM GMT

There are almost three crore orphans in India, a little more than the total population of Sri Lanka. However, several private and state-run bodies have contributed to make over 9,500 Child Care Institutions (also called Orphanages) that supports the upbringing of parentless kids.

When a child is born to a parent who passes away or abandons the child for several reasons, including poverty, the role of Children's Shelter Homes or Child Care Institutions (CCI) comes into play. These children receive a sympathetic and affirmative form of action from people around them, but that doesn't takes away their pain or suffering.

There are several reports by independent organidsations which highlights the number of orphans in India. However, there is no official government data that shows the orphan count. According to SOS Children's Village, there are more than two crore orphans in India. Other reports claim that nearly 2.5 crores to 3 crore orphans exist across the country, a little more than the total population of Sri Lanka.

However, new CCIs are opening across the country with the rising number of orphans. Current data shows that India has over 9,500 operational CCIs (also called Orphanages), which support the upbringing of parentless kids. These residential homes are dedicated to caring for children who, for several reasons, can't be cared for by their parents.

Children Shelter Homes In India

India comes under the list of top 10 countries when it comes to the number of orphans and destitute child population. Under government laws, every state that operates an orphanage is called Juvenile Home, suggests Wikipedia. There are severmakingsupportal private-run orphanages, too, that are run by individual volunteers, religious groups, not-for-profit organisations, and trusts.

The upbringing and educational support are only given to orphans till they reach the legal age of maturity. Several children are adopted by independent parents from the CCI, and some are left to brave alone with their talent and skills.

However, if children from a little age are provided with all the resources to upskill themselves, they gain confidence for survival with skills. Many orphanages are not well-funded in India to provide all the necessary facilities for children. To strengthen the hands of such individuals or organisations who run orphanages, everyone should come forward to contribute, as it will give a new lease of life to millions.

