Know Everything About Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks New Indian-Born CEO

Image Credit- Business Today, Unsplash

The Logical Indian Crew

Know Everything About Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' New Indian-Born CEO

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  2 Sep 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Narasimhan currently heads UK-based health, hygiene and nutrition company Reckitt and will replace the global coffee giant's iconic Howard Schultz, who will continue as its interim CEO until April 2023.

The global coffee chain Starbucks on September 1 announced that the company had appointed India-born Laxman Narasimhan as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will join on October 1 after relocating to Seattle, Washington, from London.

Narasimhan currently heads UK-based health, hygiene and nutrition company Reckitt and will replace the global coffee giant's iconic Howard Schultz, who will continue as its interim CEO until April 2023.

Laxman Narasimhan As Starbucks Next CEO

The 55-year-old will work closely with the interim CEO before taking over formally on April 1, when he will assume the chief's role and join Starbucks' board. Schultz will continue as a member of the company's board, remain closely involved with Starbucks' reinvention, and function as an ongoing advisor to Narasimhan.

Schultz said Narasimhan is "uniquely positioned" to head the coffee giant, with a demonstrated track record of growth in both the mature and emerging markets.

He said in a statement, "As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion of investing in humanity and in our commitment to our partners, customers, and communities," reported The Hindu.

Before Joining The Coffee Giant

Laxman Narasimhan was Reckitt's CEO, who announced his surprise departure from the post earlier on Thursday. According to Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE), the company's shares dropped 5 per cent following the announcement.

The 55-year-old served different leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer and CEO of the company's Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations.

Further, he held the position of senior partner at McKinsey & Co., where he focused on its consumer, retail and technology practices in the US, Asia and India.

Early Education In India & West

The incoming Starbuck CEO holds a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pune in India. Then he headed west, picking up a Master's degree in German and international studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

He has a double Post Graduate degree in Master's of Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

Also Read: Centre Approves Grant Of Rs 1,000 Crore To Andhra Pradesh For Establishing Bulk Drug Park

