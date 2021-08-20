Kids Who Have Lost Parents To COVID Should Be Given Free Education In Same Schools: Delhi Govt

The Delhi government has directed schools to ensure that students who have become orphans or lost a parent after March last year can be adjusted in the same school and offered free education.

"All districts are directed to ensure that children who have become orphans or lost a parent after March 2020 either due to COVID-19 or otherwise, such orphans need due attention to enable them to continue their education in the school," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in official order.

The order also stated that such students may be adjusted in the same school, if they are running on DDA or government allotted land under freeship, with the approval of competent authority, without any draw of lot.

Such students may be treated as a student studying under Economically Weaker Section Disadvantaged Group category. The order further added that reimbursement may be paid by the Directorate of Education and after class 8 they may be given admission in any government school, the order added.

Nearly 5,500 Children Have Lost Parents To COVID

Data presented by the Women and Child Development Department revealed that there are nearly 5,500 children who have lost either of their parents in New Delhi.

The department has till now identified 268 children who have been orphaned during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Chief Minister Kejriwal announced that his government would bear the expenses of education and upbringing of the children orphaned during COVID.

The chief minister had announced that children who have lost both or either of the parents to Covid will be provided financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month till the time they attain the age of 25.

Globally, over 15 lakh children are estimated to experience the death of at least one parent or a custodial or a co-residing grandparent, or other older relative to COVID. In India over 1.2 lakh children have lost a parent to COVID.

