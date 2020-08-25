Trending

"Doesn't Feel Quite Right": KFC Suspends Its 'Finger Lickin' Good' Slogan Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 Aug 2020 5:29 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-25T11:06:02+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
"Doesn

Image Credit: India Today

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, fast food restaurant company KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), world's second-largest restaurant chain, suspended its slogan "finger lickin' good" on August 24 saying that it "doesn't feel quite right."

KFC has its outlets at 22,621 locations across 150 countries.

The company said that the slogan "doesn't quite fit" in the present environment and also at a time when health officials have constantly asked people to refrain from touching their faces in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement.

There will be no change in the menu and the slogan will return when the "time is right", the company said.

"While we are pausing the use of It's Finger Lickin' Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn't changing one bit," the statement read.

In a YouTube advertisement, the slogan has been blurred out on the food boxes and billboards.

