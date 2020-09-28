Kerala: Women Thrash YouTuber For 'Vulgar' Remarks, CM Vijayan Comes Out In Support

A dubbing artist along with two other women barged into the residence of a Kerala YouTuber, thrashed him and recorded his apology on a live video, before seizing his laptop and submitting it to the police. The YouTuber, known as Vijay P Nair, is famous for uploading videos with derogatory and sexually explicit content on his channel.

Nair claims that he is a clinical psychologist and frequently uploads videos with vulgar remarks against film artists.



A day after the incident in Thiruvananthapuram, artist Bhagyalakshmi, and activists Sreelakshmi Arakkal and Diya Sana on September 27 received support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala, a film technician body, also extended its support to the women.

Kerala CM said that the government would intervene to ensure justice for the victims as well as order strict punishment for the accused.

"Direction has been given to police for conducting a comprehensive probe into the complaints. However, everyone should be careful not to take law into their own hands,'' CM Vijayan said in a statement.

"Stringent action will be taken against those who have abused women through social media. If the law is not suitable for that, we will think about legislating a new law," he added.

It was only after this incident that police registered a case against Nair based on Bhagyalakshmi's week-old complaint.

The police said they registered three more cases, one against the women on a complaint by Nair, another against Nair after Arakkal's complaint, and another against director Santhivila Dinesh, who made an offensive comment about Bhagyalakshmi over the incident.

"He has been repeatedly insulting women through social media. His videos insulting women are widely circulated in social media. We were forced to act against him when police failed to register a case against him despite a complaint," Bhagyalakshmi said.

Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said that she was happy about the way the women reacted.

"But we can discuss later about the way they had resorted to react against the person. The government will not tolerate social media attacks on women. Social media posts insulting women should not be encouraged. Making money by insulting others online won't be allowed,'' the minister said.

