Minor Girls Surrendered To Police After Killing A 68-Year-Old

The Logical Indian Crew

Minor Girls Surrendered To Police After Killing A 68-Year-Old

Kerala,  29 Dec 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Two minor girls, aged 15 and 16 years owned up for killing their 70-year-old relative who allegedly attempted to sexually assault their mother on December 28 in Kerala's Wayanad district.

In Kerala's Wayanad district, two minor girls have owned up in front of the Police for having hacked their 70-year-old relative to death after he tried to assault their mother on December 28 sexually. The Police has taken their mother and them into custody and charged them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The two girls, aged 15 and 16, have been sent to a shelter home. The Police found the body of the deceased, Muhammad Koya M, in a sack in a three feet deep pit in a plot near the woman's house.

The Deceased Was A Relative

After some search, the Police found the right leg of the body from a waste treatment plant located nearly 3 kilometres away from the accused person's house. The mother and the daughters surrendered at Ambalavayal police station, under whom the area's jurisdiction lies. The deceased belonged to Aayiramkoli at Ambalavayal, and his wife had gone to Kozhikode when the incident took place. Moreover, he was related to the accused as the husband of their paternal aunt. However, the woman and her daughters lived in the same house as the deceased in different portions.

Girls Tried To Stop When He Attacked Their Mother

The New Indian Express reported Sobin K, Sun-Inspector at Ambalavayal Police Station, "As per the girls' statements, Muhammad tried to attack their mother around 11.30 am. The girls tried to stop him from seeing this, and they hacked Muhammad's head with an axe. The Police recovered the body after the girls surrendered in the evening".

Hafsath Kunnakkadan, the president of Ambalavayal panchayat, said that Muhammad had three wives and stayed with his third wife. The woman and the girls also lived in the same house, but their living condition was terrible. The woman had undergone surgery, and the neighbours said that the two girls had problems with the deceased for a long and might have committed the crime after much suffering.

Also Read: Taking The Digital Route! Karnataka Becomes First State To Give Scholarships Via E-Rupi

Kerala 
Wayanad murder 

