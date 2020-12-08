Kerala Moves Against New Farm Laws, To Approach Supreme Court

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, the Kerala government on Monday said it will not implement the new farm laws in the state and will move to the Supreme Court within a week.

Reiterating the state government decided to move to approach the apex court, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said the new laws would take away the food security and independence of the country, and hand it over to the corporate giants, further destroying the public distribution system.

The Minister called the Centre's move as 'usurping the authority of the state governments, which has been ensured by the state government. Sunil Kumar said the government is ready to face any challenges that may come their way by the Central government.

"Every stage of farming, from sowing seeds to marketing the product, will be under the control of corporate companies. There was hardly any discussion on the farm laws before they were passed in the Parliament. But the union government had detailed discussions with corporates. The big thought behind these farm laws is not to help the farmers, but the corporates. From railways and airports to banks, this government has been privatising everything. Bringing these new laws is a continuation of that process," The News Minute quoted Sunil Kumar as saying.

Addressing the public via Facebook live, Kumar said the laws could not be accepted with a few revisions.

"The reason so many farmers are protesting in Delhi now is that it is a life and death matter to them. This is not a law that can be accepted with a few revisions. The union government may say they will implement MSP, but how is it possible? It is like saying you will safeguard the roof of a house after destroying the foundation and the walls that it stands on," Kumar added.



According to the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), the Centre had control over the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns. But with the new laws (including the amendment of the ECA), the power will be handed over to the corporates, privatising the godowns.

Last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter and urged the central government to listen to the farmers and cancel the laws.

It is time to stand with our farmers. We urge the Government of India to listen to the protesting farmers and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. The whole of our country needs to come together on this; because farmers are the lifeblood of this country. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 1, 2020

