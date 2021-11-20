All section
Last Journey! Kerala Tea Seller & World Traveller Passes Away At 71

Image Credits: Hindustan Times 

Last Journey! Kerala Tea Seller & World Traveller Passes Away At 71

Akanksha Saxena

Kerala,  20 Nov 2021

KR Vijayan and his wife, Mohana, ran a tea stall called 'Sree Balaji Coffee House' in Kochi. They had recently returned from a trip to Russia.

KR Vijayan, a tea seller from Kerala known for world tours with his wife, passed away on Friday in Ernakulam. With his wife named Mohana, the couple went to 26 countries in 16 years. The 71-year-old man breathed his last in a private hospital in the city after suffering a heart attack. His wife and two daughters survive him.

Vijayan's last trip was to Russia with his wife. The couple travelled outside the country after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They returned to India in October. His last wish was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he admired him for his humble origins.

Ultimate Globetrotters

Married for over 40 years, KR Vijayan and Mohana always dreamt of travelling around the world together. It was after getting their daughter married that they decided to pursue it. Coming from a humble background, this was not easy. The couple ran a stall called 'Sree Balaji Coffee House' in Kochi. According to OnManorama, they kept aside Rs 300 from their daily earnings for the trips. At times, they bought a loan as well. The couple made sure that the loan was paid back by working extremely hard at their stall.

In India, Vijayan and Mohana went to the Himalayas in 1988, after which they went to other states around the country. The couple's first international trip was in 2007 when they explored Egypt. They have visited countries like Germany, Switzerland, Australia, the United States of America (USA), Brazil, Argentina, Peru, etc. Their last trip was to Russia, where they saw Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kremlin and the like. Their next trip was supposed to be to Japan.

'Travel Is The Best Experience'

The couple's travelling experiences became the talk of the town. The internet did not get enough of it as it inspired several people to live their lives in the best way possible. For them, travelling is the best way to learn. "It is often said that experience is the best teacher. Travel is the best experience that makes you richer," Hindustan Times quoted the couple before they left for Russia.

The 'travelling couple' received a lot of love from prominent public personalities as well. From Mohanlal to Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Mahindra to Shashi Tharoor, they appreciated their zealous spirit that will never extinguish in the years to come.

Also Read: UN Declares 'Silk City' Pochampally As One Of World's Best Tourism Villages

