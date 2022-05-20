All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala To Launch Indias First State-Owned OTT Platform CSpace On November 1

Image Credits: Twimg.com, ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala To Launch India's First State-Owned OTT Platform 'CSpace' On November 1

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Kerala,  20 May 2022 6:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India’s first state-owned OTT platform, CSpace, will be launched by the Kerala government on November 1. It will offer film lovers a variety of movies, documentaries and short films.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On Wednesday, the Kerala Government announced that they would be launching the state's own over-the-top (OTT) platform called 'CSpace' on November 1. Saji Cheriyan, the Minister for Cultural Affairs, revealed the name of the OTT platform via a video conference at a function in Kalabhavan Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. The platform will offer a wide array of films, short films and documentaries to the audience.

In a report by Economic Times, Cheriyan was quoted as saying, "This facility will be managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and is basically meant for film buffs to see not only films from here, but also world-class films."

He also said that CSpace is India's first-ever state-owned OTT platform and it will help in the growth of Malayalam Cinema. He talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Malayalam film industry in 2021. Only 70 films were released theatrically, while around 85 films were not streamed on any OTT platform.

Fair Chance For All Film Makers

Cheriyan also said that to give new releases a fair chance and not create a crisis for the movie business, films will be streamed on CSpace only after they are released theatrically.

Apart from Malayalam films, short films and documentaries, the platform will also stream films that have an 'artistic value', regardless of their performance at the box office. Internationally-acclaimed award-winning films and the best films screened at the annual International Film Festival of Kerala (IIFK) will be available for streaming on the platform.

The registration of films to be streamed on CSpace will begin on June 1, for which necessary arrangements have been made at Chitranjali Studio and the head office of KSFDC.

Karun, an award-winning director and cinematographer and the Chairman of KSFDC, said, "CSpace assures transparency and ensures that the producers or their families will get a long-lasting income like a pension on their intellectual property. Kerala has set a model for other states through the launch of its own OTT platform."

N Maya, the Managing Director of KSFDC, said, "Unlike certain other OTT platforms, CSpace gives the facility to watch a particular film by paying for it alone." She further added that one part of the amount given for the film by the viewer will go to the producer, who will receive their share whenever viewers watch that film.

Also Read: Meet Nikhat Zareen, 25-Yr-Old Who Is India's First Woman Boxer To Reach World Boxing Championships Final

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Kerala 
OTT Platform 
Films 
KSFDC 
CSpace 

Must Reads

Meet Nilofar Khan, Kashmir University's First-Ever Woman Vice-Chancellor
My Story: 'My Journey From Discouraged Childhood To A National Level Wrestling Champion'
Fall Armyworm Outbreak Reported In 89 Mizoram Villages, Damage Caused To Maize Cultivations In State
An Unfortunate Deja Vu: When Grandfather And Grandson Had Similar Fates, Four Decades Apart
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X