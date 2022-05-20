Kerala To Launch India's First State-Owned OTT Platform 'CSpace' On November 1

On Wednesday, the Kerala Government announced that they would be launching the state's own over-the-top (OTT) platform called 'CSpace' on November 1. Saji Cheriyan, the Minister for Cultural Affairs, revealed the name of the OTT platform via a video conference at a function in Kalabhavan Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. The platform will offer a wide array of films, short films and documentaries to the audience.

In a report by Economic Times, Cheriyan was quoted as saying, "This facility will be managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and is basically meant for film buffs to see not only films from here, but also world-class films."

He also said that CSpace is India's first-ever state-owned OTT platform and it will help in the growth of Malayalam Cinema. He talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Malayalam film industry in 2021. Only 70 films were released theatrically, while around 85 films were not streamed on any OTT platform.

Fair Chance For All Film Makers

Cheriyan also said that to give new releases a fair chance and not create a crisis for the movie business, films will be streamed on CSpace only after they are released theatrically.



Apart from Malayalam films, short films and documentaries, the platform will also stream films that have an 'artistic value', regardless of their performance at the box office. Internationally-acclaimed award-winning films and the best films screened at the annual International Film Festival of Kerala (IIFK) will be available for streaming on the platform.



The registration of films to be streamed on CSpace will begin on June 1, for which necessary arrangements have been made at Chitranjali Studio and the head office of KSFDC.

Karun, an award-winning director and cinematographer and the Chairman of KSFDC, said, "CSpace assures transparency and ensures that the producers or their families will get a long-lasting income like a pension on their intellectual property. Kerala has set a model for other states through the launch of its own OTT platform."

N Maya, the Managing Director of KSFDC, said, "Unlike certain other OTT platforms, CSpace gives the facility to watch a particular film by paying for it alone." She further added that one part of the amount given for the film by the viewer will go to the producer, who will receive their share whenever viewers watch that film.

