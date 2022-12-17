All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Huddle Global: Asias Largest Tech Conclave In Kerala Attracts Investors, Startups From Worldwide

Image Credit- Twitter/ Kerala Startup Mission

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Huddle Global: Asia's Largest Tech Conclave In Kerala Attracts Investors, Startups From Worldwide

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Kerala,  17 Dec 2022 7:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The two-day 'Huddle Global' conference focuses on the scope of entrepreneurial opportunities and provides a platform for startups to exhibit their ideas and connect with technology and industry experts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The third edition of Kerala Startup Mission's (KSUM) two-day 'Huddle Global' conclave commenced on December 15 in Kovalam, Kerala. The conference aims to highlight the southern state's thriving startup ecosystem in front of a large gathering of global stakeholders. Further, it seeks to provide several chances for startups in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the largest tech conclave in Asia, focusing on the scope of entrepreneurial possibilities open worldwide and the availability of financial and technical support for startups seeking to accelerate their development and reach.

While inaugurating the event, CM Vijayan said that Kerala is at the forefront of the startup ecosystem in India and wishes to create 15,000 startups and 2 lakh employment over the next five years and establish an Emerging Tech Startup cluster.

What All Did 'Huddle Global' Offer?

On the first day of the event, experts from venture capital companies and angel investor networks convened to examine the investment environment in the state and the tremendous transformation that has occurred in the financing climate over the years, reported The Hindu.

The second day of Huddle Global opened with a panel discussion on the Global Startup Bridge, with delegates from four nations enthusiastically discussing the Indian ecosystem and potential connections.

With an excellent lineup of speakers, the conference witnessed remarkable speeches from successful entrepreneurs. Arjun Mohan, CEO of upGrad, said if an investor considers India as a market for Edtech, it offers a unique pitch with 260 million school-aged youngsters, adequate to make it an ideal market.

Umer Abdussalam, CEO of Edapt, said a founder is the most significant individual to explain their startup's journey. He added that if one wants to sell or advertise a product effectively, one needs to share their story on social media, not their daily life but emphasise what content startups should promote via the internet.

Know About 'Grand Kerala Startup Challenge'

The Kerala government has authorised the 'Grand Kerala Startup Challenge,' a funding scheme for firms at the scale-up stage. It is managed by the Kerala Startup Mission, the state government's official organisation for startup-related events and programmes.

The winner of the 'Grand Kerala Startup Challenge,' the event's centrepiece, would get a prize of ₹50 lakh. The competition is accessible to all KSUM-registered startups. The conclave includes seminars for startups such as 'Pitch It Right,' 'Tigers Claw,' 'Marketing Madness,' 'Close the Deal,' 'Meet the Game Changer,' and 'Super Coders. Over 800 startups have registered themselves for this year's Huddle Global meet.

Huddle Global, dubbed one of Asia's largest startup conventions and India's most significant networking platform for entrepreneurs, is expected to feature over 3,000 attendees.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Launches 'Friends Of Library' Scheme To Promote Reading, Knowledge-Based Society

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kerala Startup Mission 
Huddle Global Expo 2022 
Startups 
CM Pinnarayi Vijayan 
Kerala Business 

Must Reads

Weaving Learning Experiences! Kashmir Professor To Guide Egypt Agri-Tech Company On Sericulture Production
Hyderabad: UoH Gets Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From MeitY To Develop Blockchain Platform, Benefit Farmers
Easy Availability Of Acid Despite SC Law Raises Concerns, West Bengal Records Max Attacks Between 2018-21
Munroe Thuruth: Once The Tourist Hotspot Is Now A Sinking Island For Residents, All You Need To Know
Similar Posts
Weaving Learning Experiences! Kashmir Professor To Guide Egypt Agri-Tech Company On Sericulture Production
Trending

Weaving Learning Experiences! Kashmir Professor To Guide Egypt Agri-Tech Company On Sericulture...

The Logical Indian Crew
Easy Availability Of Acid Despite SC Law Raises Concerns, West Bengal Records Max Attacks Between 2018-21
Trending

Easy Availability Of Acid Despite SC Law Raises Concerns, West Bengal Records Max Attacks Between...

The Logical Indian Crew
Munroe Thuruth: Once The Tourist Hotspot Is Now A Sinking Island For Residents, All You Need To Know
Trending

Munroe Thuruth: Once The Tourist Hotspot Is Now A Sinking Island For Residents, All You Need To

The Logical Indian Crew
Cardiac Arrest Claims One More! 12-Yr-Old Collapses In School Bus; Doctors Look Into Possible Covid-Related Heart-Risks
Trending

Cardiac Arrest Claims One More! 12-Yr-Old Collapses In School Bus; Doctors Look Into Possible...

The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Lecturer Who Faced Racial Discrimination Wins Case Against UK University
Trending

Indian Lecturer Who Faced Racial Discrimination Wins Case Against UK University

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X