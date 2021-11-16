Kerala RSS Worker Stabbed To Death In Front Of Wife; Opposition Activists Suspected

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
Kerala,  16 Nov 2021 10:13 AM GMT

According to the reports, activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are suspected to be behind Sanjith's killing. The deceased has been threatened to life in 2020 as well. At the time, two SDPI members were arrested under charges of attempt to murder.

A 27-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker from Kerala was stabbed to death in the middle of the road on Monday, November 15, in Mambaram in Palakkad district.

The victim, S Sanjith, was on his way to drop his wife at her place of work at around 9:00 am. The assailants, a gang of five, followed his bike, barged into him with their vehicle, and stabbed him in front of her. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Though the victim was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries in a few minutes.

According to The News Minute report, the activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), an outfit of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), are suspected to be behind Sanjith's killing.

The police informed that they had launched a search operation to arrest the five who fled after stabbing the worker. The team also sealed the area and tightened the security.

'Political Murder'

Expressing grief over Sanjith's death, BJP state president K Surendran claimed it was a 'planned murder'. He called out the police and the state government for not taking cognisance of the matter soon. He said the party has urged the state governor to direct the govt to hand over Sanjith's murder case to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Palakkad BJP district president K M Haridas also termed it a political murder by the SDPI. "Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party's backing," he told the media.

Multiple Attempts To Kill Sanjith

The deceased has been threatened to live several times in the past. In June 2020, two SDPI members Sabeer Ali and Anwar Sadiq arrested under charges of attempt to murder. The duo was trying to flee to Tamil Nadu after the crime but was apprehended.

Also Read: Delhi: 26-Yr-Old Woman Attacked With Acid For Refusing Proposal, Succumbs To Injuries

kerala 
RSS 
Murder 
S Sanjith 
Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) 
Popular Front of India 

