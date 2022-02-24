All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala Students Project On Ocean Oil-Spill Goes Global; To Represent India At International Science Fair

Image Credit- Unsplash (representational), New Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Students' Project On Ocean Oil-Spill Goes Global; To Represent India At International Science Fair

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  24 Feb 2022 8:31 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Annually, around 2.6 billion litres of oil are spilt into the ocean, affecting aquatic life; their project aims to combat this man-made disaster.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a proud moment, two class 12th students from Kochi city of Kerala have been selected to represent India at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2022, which is to be held in May in Atlanta city of the United States.

Both 17-year-old Sarah Varghese and Devika Girish of St. Peter's Senior Secondary School, Kadayiruppu, carried out a project at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). It was featured in the list of Top 20 Projects in the Research and Innovation (IRIS) National Science Fair, 2022.

In a statement, CUSAT said that Sarah and Devika is the only research team from Kerala which got selected to IRIS.

Project On Ocean Oil-Spill

Annually, around 2.6 billion litres of oil are spilt into the ocean, affecting aquatic life; their project aims to combat this man-made disaster. Both the students from Perumbavoor worked on a project for oil-water separation. They prepared a bio-mimic superhydrophobic and oleophilic membrane inspired by heart-shaped Taro leaves.

The idea clicked Sarah and Devika while they were walking along the road and saw a person wiping off engine oil from his car's windshield with the help of a Taro leaf.

Guidance

The girls' prepared a highly porous polymer membrane with exceptional oil absorption properties. During the process, they were guided by Professor Prasanth Raghavan and his team at the Materials Science and NanoEngineering Lab (MSNE-Lab) in CUSAT.

The Times of India quoted Devika saying, "The polymer membrane will be able to minimize the ecological issues caused by oil spillage. We have strengthened the electrospun polymer membrane by incorporating Nanoengineered inorganic fillers, making them robust freestanding absorbance foams."

Also Read: AIIA Launches Ayush Start-Up Challenge To Encourage Innovation In Alternative Healing

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Oil-Spill 
Oil-Water Separation 
Science Project 
Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X