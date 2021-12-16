All section
Photo Credit: Times Of India and India Today

Kerala Police Unveils Innovative Solar Umbrella For Traffic Personnel

Kerala Police initiated a 'Solar Umbrella' project in Kochi on Wednesday to protect traffic police personnel from the hot weather. Aishwarya Dongre, the Kochi city police deputy commissioner, inaugurated the project. The 'solar umbrella' is huge in size with solar panels fitted on top and a fan fitted inside, which runs on solar energy generated from the solar panel. With the installation of solar umbrellas in five crowded places, Kochi became the first city in Kerala to launch the project.

The project was initiated considering the well being of traffic police personnel, said a police official. He also added that the umbrellas are installed on an experimental basis, and the need for modifications will be carefully looked into, and changes will be made if required. As reported by Times of India, the project was initiated by Kerala police in collaboration with Kochi Innerwheel Club and Giridhar Eye Institute.

Another Story Of Solar Powered Umbrellas For Police

Adeeb Mansuri, an engineering student from Ahmedabad, designed a solar-powered umbrella for police personnel doing their duty last year during the pandemic. The umbrella he designed provides not only shade but also cool air from the fan fitted in it, which runs on solar power from the solar panel attached on top of it.

"They (police) are keeping all of us safe in such testing times while being away from their families. Heat is not just an inconvenience, it could kill. Our city has proved that in the past. The lockdown has seen a united front put up by everyone by helping each other. As an engineering student, this is my contribution,"

Adeeb told The Better India.

Controlling Traffic Is Not An Easy Job

Travelling in air-conditioned vehicles, one can find traffic police personnel controlling traffic on heavy traffic areas and junctions. Travelling on the road during peak hours would have been more difficult without the active intervention of traffic police. Traffic police face many hardships during their work hours to ensure smooth traffic on the road. They have to withstand any weather conditions while on duty, and they are exposed to pollution while standing on-road controlling traffic.

The job requires a person to stand for a long time, unlike the office works where people can comfortably sit and do their duty. There can be difficult situations where traffic police have to make way for an ambulance, a politician or any emergency cases even though the traffic is heavy. Though accurate solutions are not found for all the hardships faced by the police personnel doing duty, the solar umbrella comes as a great relief to them from the scorching heat.

Also Read: World's Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi Beats Putin, Biden & Imran Khan In Survey

