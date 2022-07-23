All section
Kerala High Court Allows Termination Of 30-Weeks Pregnancy Of Minor Rape Victim

Image Credit: Wikipedia and Unsplash (Representational)

Kerala,  23 July 2022 4:05 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

The high court decided to permit the petitioner, who is the parent of the victim, to get the pregnancy terminated at any Government Hospital. However, it also instructed the petitioner to file an appropriate undertaking, authorising them to undergo surgery at "her family's risk.

The Kerala High Court has permitted medical termination of a 30-week pregnancy of a minor rape victim on Friday (July 22). While issuing the order for this, the court also raised it concerns regarding the rapidly increasing number of child pregnancies.

Kerala HC Grants Pregnancy Termination Plea!

The high court decided to permit the petitioner, who is the parent of the victim, to get the pregnancy terminated at any Government Hospital, reported NDTV. Furthermore, the court also instructed the petitioner to file an appropriate undertaking, authorising them to undergo surgery at "her family's risk.

In the order, the court observed that "the incredulous but harsh truth is that the girl is impregnated by her sibling, who is also a minor."

The single Bench of Justice VG Arun also opined that it is the time for authorities to sit down and take a relook at the sexual education being imparted at school levels.

The court further observed that the easy availability of pornographic content online could mislead the young minds of youngsters and give them wrong thoughts. Educating the kids about the safe use of social media and the internet is also an essential step. Justice Arun also added that the educational machinery of the State has fallen woefully short in imparting the much-needed awareness to juveniles regarding the consequence of sexual overtures.

Similar Judgement From SC!

The Supreme Court passed an ad-interim order to grant permission to an unmarried woman to abort her 24-week pregnancy on Thursday (July 21), which arose from a consensual relationship and is now subject to a medical board constituted by the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, concluding that the foetus can be aborted without risk to her life.

A bench headed by Justices DY Chandrachud observed that the Delhi High Court took an unduly restrictive view of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules provisions while declining the woman's interim relief, India Today reported.

Also Read: Going For Gold! India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav Qualify For World Athletics Championships Final

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Kerala High Court 
Rape victim 
Abortion Norms 

