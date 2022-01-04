Kerala Police Officer Suspended For Kicking Passenger Travelling Without Ticket

The ASI who kicked a ticketless passenger on a train was suspended after the video of the incident went viral, drawing massive criticism from the public. A passenger shot the video on the train. The incident took place in Maveli Express on Sunday. The passenger boarded the train from Mahe railway station. After mercilessly beating him up, the passenger was asked to get down at Vatakara railway station. Opposition parties have criticised the state government for the inhuman act by the state's cop, and Congress took out a protest march in Kannur, reports NDTV. As reported by the Times of India, ADGP (intelligence) has issued orders suspending the ASI, identified as MC Pramod.

The Incident

The incident happened on a sleeper compartment of Maveli Express on Sunday. The passenger was sitting on the floor and travelling while the ASI arrived and asked him for the ticket. The passenger responded that he didn't have a sleeper ticket but only a general ticket. The passenger searched for it in his bag when asked to produce it. It was then that the cop beat him up on his chest.

Other passengers in the train said that the passenger was sitting calmly and there was no act of provocation from his side even when the police beat him up. However, the Times of India reported that Some women passengers and TTE MP Kunhammed alleged that the passenger was drunk. The police also stated that they had done so for the safety of the passengers on the train.

• A video from Kerala - that shows a policeman repeatedly kicking a passenger allegedly traveling without a ticket in a train - has led to the suspension of the cop after it was widely shared on social media, triggering huge criticism.#Kerala #KeralaPolice #TrainTicket pic.twitter.com/F4VhgK6XqY — Daily Rahemanzil (@rahemanzildaily) January 4, 2022

The Presumptuousness of Kerala Police



The incident that happened on the train wasn't a rare one. A few days ago, Kerala police were accused of insulting a foreign tourist at Kovalam for carrying alcohol on New Year's eve to his residence. The pink police acted unruly towards an eight-year-old girl due to the misunderstanding that the girl stole the cop's phone even when she didn't. In September, Kerala HC firmly ordered Kerala police to treat the public with respect.

Even after all these incidents, the cops are found misbehaving. In the current incident, even though the police claimed that they had done it for the safety of the passengers since they were doubtful if the passenger was drunk, they should have subjected him to a medical examination to see if he was drunk instead of manhandling him. NDTV reported that opposition leader VD Sateeshan slammed the police, alleging party men rather than police officials were ruling it.

When the people who are bound to protect people and ensure citizens' safety are going around and being rude to them, strict actions have to be taken to put an end to it.

Also Read: Railways Set To Kick-Start Special Train For Passengers To Visit Religious Destinations In South India