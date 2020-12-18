BJP Workers Booked For Unfurling 'Jai Shri Ram' Banner On Top Of Palakkad Municipality Office

After a viral video showed a massive 'Jai Shri Ram' banner being unfurled in Palakkad municipality office, the Kerala police have arrested some BJP workers allegedly behind the act. The case was registered after the Palakkad municipal secretary filed a complaint with the police saying that "there was an attempt to destroy communal harmony".

BJP workers celebrating the party's victory in Kerala local body polls sparked a massive controversy after they were seen unfurling a banner that read 'Jai Sri Ram' on the top of Palakkad municipality building on Thursday, December 17.



The workers were seen displaying a huge banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the top of the building. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

The UDF and the LDF called it an "illegal act".

Sparking another row, BJP state spokesperson Sandeep G Varier also took to social media post stating that 'Palakkad city is Kerala's Gujarat'.

Palakkad MP and Congress leader VK Shreekantan raised concerns over the incident and warned of action against the workers.

BJP won a clear majority, securing 28 out of the total 52 seats which went to polls in the municipality. Soon after the results surfaced, BJP national president J P Nadda thanked the people of Kerala for giving an "improved mandate" for the saffron party.

"I thank the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in Local Body Elections," he tweeted. He also thanked Surendran and karyakartas for working tirelessly to achieve the result.

"..with this mandate, we will continue to expose the corruption, communal & hypocrite politics of both LDF & UDF fronts," Nadda added.

