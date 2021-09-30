All section
Caste discrimination
Kejriwal Promises Free Healthcare Services In Punjab If Voted To Power In 2022 Assembly Elections

Image Credits: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Punjab,  30 Sep 2021 12:57 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Kejriwal made six guarantees—free and best treatment for every individual, free medicines, tests and surgeries, a health card for every resident, “pind clinics” in every village and ward clinics in every city, complete revamp of the existing government hospitals and free treatment for road accident victims.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, September 30, said that he would provide free healthcare services for the people of Punjab if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections next year.

Kejriwal announced an event in Ludhiana while revealing his "second list of pre-poll promises". He made six guarantees—free and best treatment for every individual, free medicines, tests and surgeries, a health card for every resident, "pind clinics" in every village and ward clinics in every city, complete revamp of the existing government hospitals, and free treatment for road accident victims, The Indian Express reported.

Treatment At Par With Private Facilities

Kejriwal said that if his party is voted to power, residents of Punjab will never have to worry about the cost of healthcare for their family members.

"We will be providing best and free of cost treatment for every resident of the state in government-run hospitals, which will be no less than private facilities," Kejriwal said, reported The Indian Express.

"All medicines and tests, treatment and surgery will be provided free. Even if a surgery exceeds Rs 10-20 lakh, it will be free of cost at the government facilities," he added.

Besides providing free facilities, Kejriwal said that every individual in Punjab will be issued a health card like in Delhi. "A person does not need to carry all reports as the card will have patient's medical history," he said.

He said that the "famous mohalla clinics" of the national capital would be replicated in Punjab as well. "Nearly 16,000 pind clinics in every village of Punjab and ward clinics in the cities will be started," he said.

The AAP chief added that new government hospitals would be set up in Punjab. Besides, the existing government hospitals in the state will be renovated, revamped, properly air-conditioned, and kept at par with private facilities.

"If there is any road accident and the person is admitted to the nearest government hospital, we will bear the entire cost of treatment. Our focus will be on saving lives," Kejriwal said.

Also Read: This Tamil Nadu-Based Start-Up Helps People Find Domestic Help While Ensuring Dignity Of Labour

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Arvind Kejriwal 
Punjab Healthcare 
Healthcare In Delhi 
Punjab Elections 

X