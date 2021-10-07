"My Father's Spirit Is Alive", Says Daughter Of Kashmiri Hindu Pandit Killed By 'Terrorists'

Dr Shraddha Bindroo, the daughter of the deceased Makhan Lal Bindroo, lashed out at her father's killers and openly challenged them for a debate in Srinagar. She spoke to several media outlets about how her father began his journey on a bicycle and said that she had read the Islamic Holy book Quran, which mentions that the body is temporary, but it's the spirit that is eternal. She said that her father's body might have died, but his spirit, values, and beliefs shall live on.

Challenged Assailants For A Debate

Dr Bindroo said, "I am an Associate Professor; I have started from a zero level. My father started from a bicycle. My brother is a famous diabetologist; my mother, a female, sits in the shop. That is what Makhan Lal Bindroo made us. A Kashmiri Pandit!"

She commended her father for everything he was and mentioned that he provided his family with enough opportunities to succeed. She challenged her father's assailants to face her and come forward for a debate. Challenging her father's killers, she said, "Mr Whoever shot my father while he was working; if you have the guts and the courage, come in front and have a face-to-face debate, then we will see what you are."









Who Was ML Bindroo?

Makhan Lal Bindroo was a Hindu Pandit who refused to leave Kashmir when the anti-Hindu riots broke out in 1989. He managed his shop near an Army security post where terrorists had thrown hand grenades several times. He then moved to a bigger shop, and his wife started assisting him during peak hours.

His doctor son opened a clinic above his shop, and his daughter is an Associate Professor. ML Bindroo was a well-known and much-respected Chemist in the region. On Tuesday, armed terrorists came and shot at him to give out a clear message to the government and counter's its motive of bringing back all the Kashmiri residents who had sold their properties in distress and fled from Kashmir during the turmoil.

