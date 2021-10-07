All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Fathers Spirit Is Alive, Says Daughter Of Kashmiri Hindu Pandit Killed By Terrorists

Image Credit: India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

"My Father's Spirit Is Alive", Says Daughter Of Kashmiri Hindu Pandit Killed By 'Terrorists'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  7 Oct 2021 8:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Makhan Lal Bindroo was a well-known and well-respected Hindu Pandit Chemist, who stood his ground and stayed back in Kashmir when several of his friends left following communal violence against Hindus 31 years ago.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Dr Shraddha Bindroo, the daughter of the deceased Makhan Lal Bindroo, lashed out at her father's killers and openly challenged them for a debate in Srinagar. She spoke to several media outlets about how her father began his journey on a bicycle and said that she had read the Islamic Holy book Quran, which mentions that the body is temporary, but it's the spirit that is eternal. She said that her father's body might have died, but his spirit, values, and beliefs shall live on.

Challenged Assailants For A Debate

Dr Bindroo said, "I am an Associate Professor; I have started from a zero level. My father started from a bicycle. My brother is a famous diabetologist; my mother, a female, sits in the shop. That is what Makhan Lal Bindroo made us. A Kashmiri Pandit!"

She commended her father for everything he was and mentioned that he provided his family with enough opportunities to succeed. She challenged her father's assailants to face her and come forward for a debate. Challenging her father's killers, she said, "Mr Whoever shot my father while he was working; if you have the guts and the courage, come in front and have a face-to-face debate, then we will see what you are."



Who Was ML Bindroo?

Makhan Lal Bindroo was a Hindu Pandit who refused to leave Kashmir when the anti-Hindu riots broke out in 1989. He managed his shop near an Army security post where terrorists had thrown hand grenades several times. He then moved to a bigger shop, and his wife started assisting him during peak hours.

His doctor son opened a clinic above his shop, and his daughter is an Associate Professor. ML Bindroo was a well-known and much-respected Chemist in the region. On Tuesday, armed terrorists came and shot at him to give out a clear message to the government and counter's its motive of bringing back all the Kashmiri residents who had sold their properties in distress and fled from Kashmir during the turmoil.

Also Read: Despair To Anger: Kashmir Killings Flood In Emotions

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Hindu Pandit Daughter 
Kashmiri Killings 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X