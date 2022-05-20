Meet Nilofar Khan, Kashmir University's First-Ever Woman Vice-Chancellor

Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, will be taking charge of the University of Kashmir as its vice-chancellor. She will replace earth-scientist Professor Talat Ahmad, whose second tenure as VC ended in August last year. She will be the first-ever woman to head the university.

Khan is a professor in the Department of Home Science at the University of Kashmir. She has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date she takes charge, News18 reported.



Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha issued the order of appointment in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university.



Professor Khan also had the distinction of being the first female to be appointed as the Dean of Student Welfare at the campus a few years ago.

Prof Prafulla Agnihotri Is New IIM Sirmaur Director

Meanwhile, Shimla Professor Prafulla Agnihotri, professor of marketing and strategy, has been appointed as director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur. He has replaced Professor Neelu Rohmetra, who completed her five-year term as the institute's founding director, Hindustan Times reported.



Prof Agnihotri has a master's degree in management studies and a PhD in international marketing strategy. Prior to joining IIM Sirmaur, he was associated with IIM Calcutta as a professor of marketing.



He was also the founder-director of IIM Trichy. He has more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, training and academics.



Recently, Jamia and JNU, too, got their first-ever female vice-chancellors. The first woman vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Najma Akhtar, was also conferred with the Padma Shri award. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) got its first female Vice-Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor at Savitri Phule Phule Pune University (SPPU). Pandit is also the first-ever JNUite to be appointed as VC of its alma mater.

