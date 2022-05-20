All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Nilofar Khan, Kashmir Universitys First-Ever Woman Vice-Chancellor

Image Credits: Greater Kashmir, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Nilofar Khan, Kashmir University's First-Ever Woman Vice-Chancellor

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jammu and Kashmir,  20 May 2022 11:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Khan is professor of Department of Home Science at University of Kashmir. She will replace earth-scientist Prof Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August 2021.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, will be taking charge of the University of Kashmir as its vice-chancellor. She will replace earth-scientist Professor Talat Ahmad, whose second tenure as VC ended in August last year. She will be the first-ever woman to head the university.

Khan is a professor in the Department of Home Science at the University of Kashmir. She has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date she takes charge, News18 reported.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha issued the order of appointment in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university.

Professor Khan also had the distinction of being the first female to be appointed as the Dean of Student Welfare at the campus a few years ago.

Prof Prafulla Agnihotri Is New IIM Sirmaur Director

Meanwhile, Shimla Professor Prafulla Agnihotri, professor of marketing and strategy, has been appointed as director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur. He has replaced Professor Neelu Rohmetra, who completed her five-year term as the institute's founding director, Hindustan Times reported.

Prof Agnihotri has a master's degree in management studies and a PhD in international marketing strategy. Prior to joining IIM Sirmaur, he was associated with IIM Calcutta as a professor of marketing.

He was also the founder-director of IIM Trichy. He has more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, training and academics.

Recently, Jamia and JNU, too, got their first-ever female vice-chancellors. The first woman vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Najma Akhtar, was also conferred with the Padma Shri award. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) got its first female Vice-Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor at Savitri Phule Phule Pune University (SPPU). Pandit is also the first-ever JNUite to be appointed as VC of its alma mater.

Also Read: Gujarat Girls Bring Laurels To Their Village, Clinch Historic Victory In National Volleyball Championship


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Kashmir University 
Female VC 
Nilofar Khan 
Talat Ahmad 

Must Reads

Meet Nilofar Khan, Kashmir University's First-Ever Woman Vice-Chancellor
My Story: 'My Journey From Discouraged Childhood To A National Level Wrestling Champion'
Fall Armyworm Outbreak Reported In 89 Mizoram Villages, Damage Caused To Maize Cultivations In State
An Unfortunate Deja Vu: When Grandfather And Grandson Had Similar Fates, Four Decades Apart
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X