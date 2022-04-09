Kashmir Reports Record Tourist Arrivals This Year, Highest In A Decade

Kashmir, which is often referred to as the Heaven on Earth by many, reported a record-breaking tourist footfall this year, which is also the highest in a decade. The primary attraction for these tourists is Asia's biggest "tulip garden", which was inaugurated for visitors earlier on March 23.

Visitors have been enjoying the magnificence of 1.5 million multicoloured tulips under the foothills of the iconic Zabarwan mountains, as per an ANI report.

Kashmir: Heaven On Earth

"If we compare the figures for the past 10 years, then the Valley is recording the best footfall this year. Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we have done rigorous campaigning for tourism. We also used the social media platforms," Dr GN Itoo, Director of Tourism Kashmir, was quoted as saying.

"Kashmir is really very beautiful place. In this valley, we are having a nice time here and the weather is very pleasing. I have come from Kerala.," one of the visitors named Dr Usha said.

"I have never seen such a beautiful place and a garden in my life. This is my first visit to Kashmir which is also called the Heaven on Earth. After the difficult times of COVID, we felt like visiting this heavenly place," Sharda, another visitor, stated.

COVID & Tourism

A tourist from Delhi named Samarth also expressed her thoughts and recommended individuals to come and visit the Kashmir valley at least once in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, a photographer by the name of Mohamad Afzal also expressed his delight over receiving an impressive number of footfalls in the Kashmir valley in 2022. He explained how they have been facing huge losses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years as tourists were not visiting this part of the country. However, approximately two lakh tourists have now visited the area and they are expecting even more in the future.

Also Read: As Bengaluru Police Starts Seizing Speakers From Religious Places, What Does The Noise Pollution Law Say?