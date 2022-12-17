All section
Caste discrimination
Weaving Learning Experiences! Kashmir Professor To Guide Egypt Agri-Tech Company On Sericulture Production

Image Credits: History and Assam agricultural University (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Weaving Learning Experiences! Kashmir Professor To Guide Egypt Agri-Tech Company On Sericulture Production

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Jammu and Kashmir,  17 Dec 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Taking along centuries of India's relation with silk production, Kashmiri professor Khurshid Ahmed Dar has been nominated to develop the sericulture infrastructure in the desert land.

Sericulture has been an important cottage industry for centuries, and China and India are among its two main producers, supplying about 60 per cent of the world's annual production. Taking lessons from those who have had centuries of association with silk and sericulture, Egypt will now be joining hands with an expert in the subject from Kashmir to better the infrastructure development of sericulture in the desert country. The chosen person for this collaboration is Khurshid Ahmed Dar, a professor in Sericulture at a reputed University in Kashmir.

Weaving A Collaboration Across Countries

Khurshid Ahmed Dar, Assistant Professor at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), is the individual who would be representing India's understanding in the field. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, he has been selected as the signature consultant and scientific advisor for silk production in the Egyptian deserts.

The nomination came through from Egyptian-based El-Salhiya Agriculture Co and its European investment partner 'Netherland Alyasin,' and they have informed their keenness to develop the industry under Khurshid's insights and supervision.

Sericulture has been deemed an extremely important field, especially in Egypt, where the industry has massive potential. It has been in practice in the desert region since the 18th century, albeit on a small scale for local consumption. Production grew gradually, but for the longest time, the country continued to produce enough silk only for local use and import the rest of the material.

Even as of 2019, Egypt ranked second last in silk production among the 20 members of the United Nations International Sericultural Commission. Khurshid's role would be to visit Egypt by the end of February 2023 and provide technical guidance and assistance for the agri-tech company's establishment of the sericulture infrastructure.

Also Read: Fruits Of Hard Labour: Watch How Sericulture Farmers Cultivate Worms, Harvest Silk

