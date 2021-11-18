All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnatakas Gadag And Madikeri Top Good Air Quality List

Photo Credit: Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka's Gadag And Madikeri Top Good Air Quality List

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Karnataka,  18 Nov 2021 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

The Central Pollution Control Board released data of different cities air quality index in which Karnataka's Madikeri and Gadag has been ranked with good AQI.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Gadag Karnataka has been reported with an air quality index of 22. With this, Gadag secured the second rank among all the major cities of the nation with 'very good' air quality as per the statement released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The first position was secured by Madikeri, Karnataka, with an AQI value of 19.

Other Names

Apart from Madikeri and Gadag, there are four other districts also in North Karnataka ranked in the Good AQI category –Bagalkot (23), Hubballi (35), Yadgir (30), and Bidar (41). Since July, Gadag has been in the good AQI category till now. The location of hill ranges Kappatagudda near Gadag, and less number of industries are the primary reasons behind Gadag securing the Good Air Quality tag. Also, Gadag's population is mainly based on agriculture which results in very low air pollution.

Furthermore, many other districts of Karnataka also are on the list of good air quality indexes.Chamrajnagar (44),Chikkamagaluru (33) ,Hassan (25),Koppal (46),Devangere (23),Kolar (50),Ramanagara (40),Mysuru (29),Vijayapura (45) and Shivamogga (37) as reported by The New Indian Express.

How Is AQI Calculated In India?

On a point scale of 500, the value of AQI depends upon the concentration of all the major pollutants. If any city obtains a value between 0-50, it is considered in the good category. After this, 51-100 were considered satisfactory,101-200 as moderate,201-300 as poor and 301-400 as very poor, and 401-500 as severe. Recently Delhi has been ranked in the very poor category with an AQI value of 362.

Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme- All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
AQI 
Gadag 
Madikeri 
Karnataka HC 
Air Pollution 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X