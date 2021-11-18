Karnataka's Gadag And Madikeri Top Good Air Quality List

Gadag Karnataka has been reported with an air quality index of 22. With this, Gadag secured the second rank among all the major cities of the nation with 'very good' air quality as per the statement released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The first position was secured by Madikeri, Karnataka, with an AQI value of 19.

Apart from Madikeri and Gadag, there are four other districts also in North Karnataka ranked in the Good AQI category –Bagalkot (23), Hubballi (35), Yadgir (30), and Bidar (41). Since July, Gadag has been in the good AQI category till now. The location of hill ranges Kappatagudda near Gadag, and less number of industries are the primary reasons behind Gadag securing the Good Air Quality tag. Also, Gadag's population is mainly based on agriculture which results in very low air pollution.

Furthermore, many other districts of Karnataka also are on the list of good air quality indexes.Chamrajnagar (44),Chikkamagaluru (33) ,Hassan (25),Koppal (46),Devangere (23),Kolar (50),Ramanagara (40),Mysuru (29),Vijayapura (45) and Shivamogga (37) as reported by The New Indian Express.

How Is AQI Calculated In India?

On a point scale of 500, the value of AQI depends upon the concentration of all the major pollutants. If any city obtains a value between 0-50, it is considered in the good category. After this, 51-100 were considered satisfactory,101-200 as moderate,201-300 as poor and 301-400 as very poor, and 401-500 as severe. Recently Delhi has been ranked in the very poor category with an AQI value of 362.

