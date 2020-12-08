Karnataka:16-Year-Old Girl Raped By Four Including Hospital Staff

A 16-year-old girl who was taking care of her mother in a government hospital in Karnataka was allegedly raped by four men, including an employee of the hospital.

The police arrested them on Monday. The incident took place in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, over 300 km from Bengaluru.

"We have arrested the four who raped the minor girl on December 5. We are giving counselling to her," Shivamogga Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaj told PTI, as reported by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the main accused Manoj befriended the girl while she was taking care of her mother in the hospital. The police said that there were some prohibitory orders following violence in the town on Saturday, and the girl had difficulty in getting food. That's when Manoj convinced her that he could take her to the hotel, and buy her food.

Manoj allegedly took her in his car in which three of his friends were already seated. The police said they drove her to the secluded place and raped her. On returning, she reported the matter to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the police against the four accused.

Based on the complaint, police caught the four men and registered a case of gang rape against them.

