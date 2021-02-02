Karnataka: Youths Attack Woman After She Refuses To Remain In Contact

Three youths have been arrested on charges of attempting to molest an 18-year-old woman, and for vandalising a bar-cum-restaurant in Karnataka's Mangalore.

The incident took place on Saturday, January 30, at Coconut Grove restaurant in Bendoorwell, where the woman was celebrating her birthday along with friends.

One of the accused, who was known to the woman, allegedly molested her and attacked her friends with lethal weapons, The News Minute reported. The CCTV footage of the incident was shared widely on social media.

The girl and one of the accused had been in touch through social media but were no more in contact with each other. Commissioner N Shashi Kumar informed that the attackers planned the assault after the woman rejected to stay in touch.

The youth barged into the restaurant along with his two friends and attacked the girl and her friends. The woman did not sustain injuries; however, one of her friends sustained minor injuries.

The accused have been identified as Thrishool Salian, Santhosh Poojary and Dyanish Aran D'Crus.

An FIR was filed at the Kadri (Mangaluru East) police station against the trio, under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and assault. The case is under investigation.

