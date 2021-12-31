Congress Registers Thumping Win In Karnataka Local Body Polls, Outperforms BJP To Win 498 Of 1189 Seats

Recording an impressive win in the Urban Local Bodies election in Karnataka, the Congress won 498 out of 1,184 wards in 58 urban bodies. The results were announced on Thursday, December 30.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 437, JD(S) 45, and independents bagged 204 seats.

Polls Conducted After Years Of Delay

According to reports, the polls were held after a three-year delay in 58 ULBs, 57 GPs, and bypolls in nine ULBs wards across Karnataka.

Congress increased its support base by claiming a 42% vote share while BJP and JD(S) polled 36.9% and 3.8%, respectively, while others got 17.2%

Congress Performs Well In BJP-Bastion

Congress has performed exceptionally well in the BJP bastions - Vijaypura, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru district. In Vijaypura, Congress has won three of the six city municipal corporations, reported The Times of India.

Congress victory in Bankapura municipality, which falls under Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, gave a significant jolt to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Congress has won 14 wards, BJP seven, and independents two.

Congress Won Due To 'Minority Votes': CM Bommai

Talking about the setback, CM Bommai said Congress had done better in these polls because most of these city corporations were dominated by minorities.

In Bankapura, he said 65% votes belonged to minorities.

"Let them (Congress) not rejoice over. We have won more gram panchayat seats, and the results are favourable to us in city corporation. We will take up development wherever BJP has won and strive toward bringing the party to power in a future election. Let Siddaramaiah and Congress not worry about that," he said, reported TOI.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the result showed that the public opinion is against the ruling government and wave was in favour of Congress.

