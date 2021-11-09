Karnataka: Sri Ram Sena Group Members Vandalise Community Hall, Allege Forced Religious Conversions

The members of Sri Ram Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, barged into a community hall in Bengaluru, alleging the practice of religious conversion.

On November 7, the incident took place when over 200 people from nearby villages gathered in the hall for a Sunday prayer. The locals assemble every Sunday for a prayer meeting.

What Happened?

The Ram Sena group members barged into the room, started creating a stir in the place. Many people who had gathered for the prayer fled from the location before the arrival of the workers. The ones left behind were allegedly locked in a room.

The police were informed about the incident, and a team was sent to the spot. A few officials were deployed for the protection of the community hall. The personnel released the people from the locked room, Hindustan Times reported.

FIR Lodged

Hours after the commotion, the department lodged an FIR against the pastor in the Belagavi Police station over a complaint of forced religious conversions. Commissioner K Thiyagarajan said the investigation into the case is underway. The officer did not comment on the action taken against the right-wing group.

A similar incident was reported on September 9 at a Christian prayer hall in Karkala in the Udupi district. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) members vandalised the place during the prayer-meet, alleging religious conversions.

