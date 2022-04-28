All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bhagavad Gita Is Supreme; Dont Mix It With The Bible: Karnataka Minister On Bible Controversy

Image Credits: TossHub (Representational), Twitter/ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Bhagavad Gita Is Supreme; Don't Mix It With The Bible': Karnataka Minister On Bible Controversy

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Karnataka,  28 April 2022 12:06 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education had already issued a notice to the school on Tuesday, April 26. BC Nagesh said the government will take the necessary action after the school responds to the show cause notice.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh made a remark on Wednesday in response to the state's continuing Bible dispute and the state government's plan to integrate the Bhagavad Gita into the school syllabus. This statement came after students at Clarence High School in Bengaluru were asked to learn about the Bible.

"Don't mix the Bhagavad Gita and the Bible. The Bhagavad Gita is a philosophical work, not a religious book. It makes no reference to religious rituals. It doesn't specify how to perform Prarthana [prayer]. It is, in essence, superior to everything. We are willing to add everything in moral science that may help students' morale," BC Nagesh said.

Clarence High School in Bengaluru was given show-cause notice by the Karnataka government in response to the decision of mandated the teaching of the Bible for all students.

Show Cause Notice To School

On Tuesday, April 26, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education sent a notice to the school. BC Nagesh stated that after the school answers the show cause notice, the government would take appropriate measures, reported India Today.

On Monday, April 25, Clarence High School invited students' parents to sign an agreement which mentioned that they will indeed not object to their children bringing the Bible to school.

In response, Mohan Gowda, state spokesperson for the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi, alleged that the institution was pushing non-Christian kids to study the Bible. According to the organization, there were non-Christian kids in the school as well. The organization alleged that the institution was pushing kids to study the Bible.

Inquiry Directed By The NCPCR

On Monday, April 25, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) appealed to the district commissioner of Bengaluru, requesting that an investigation into Clarence School be launched. The NCPCR recently issued this ruling after determining that the school's policy of compulsory Bible study was a breach of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.

The NCPCR has stated that a response report on the case must be submitted inside of seven days. Furthermore, Clarence High School has now been given seven days to answer the show cause notice imposed by the Karnataka government.

Also Read: 'Don't Need Your Sympathy': Brave Cancer Patient Gives Job Interview During Chemo Session

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Bible Controversy 
Bhagavad Gita 
Karnataka Minister 
BC Nagesh 

Must Reads

Image Of Temple Demolition During BJP Rule In Rajasthan Shared As Recent To Target Ashok Gehlot Government
Does This Video Show Muslims Give Azaan After Loudspeaker Ban In UP? No, Video Viral With False Claim
Settling The Language Debate: Here's How Hindi Is Far Behind From Becoming India's National Language
'Bhagavad Gita Is Supreme; Don't Mix It With The Bible': Karnataka Minister On Bible Controversy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X