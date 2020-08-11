Karnataka Man Installs Wife's Statue For Housewarming Party, Netizens Gush Over Gesture

In the memory of his late wife, a Karnataka industrialist installed her silicon statue at his new residence in Koppal, ahead of hosting a housewarming party.

Shrinivas Gupta's wife Madhavi died in a car accident in July 2017. The silicon statue in her honor has been installed inside the residence with the help of an acclaimed architect Ranghannanavar, news agency ANI reported.

Images show the statue, an exact replica of the wife, decked up in a bright magenta saree and gold jewelry, seated on a sofa, as seen in the pictures made available.

#Karnataka: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi's silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017.



Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar pic.twitter.com/YYjwmmDUtc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said the new house was his wife's 'dream home'. The statue was built over a period of one year by artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru. The artist had suggested the silicon instead of was, pertaining to the hot weather in the place for most seasons, he added.



"It's a great feeling to have my wife again at my home as this was her dream home. Artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability," Shrinivas as quoted.

Netizens gushed over Srinivas's grand gesture of love and remembrance for his wife.

Hats off to srinivasa guptha for giving true value for his long term relationship. He is showing how we have to value our relationship, that is lacking nowadays in all families. — GoogleMadhu (@ajaathashatru) August 11, 2020



