Karnataka Man Installs Wife's Statue For Housewarming Party, Netizens Gush Over Gesture

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   11 Aug 2020 8:25 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-11T14:02:34+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: ANI

In the memory of his late wife, a Karnataka industrialist installed her silicon statue at his new residence in Koppal, ahead of hosting a housewarming party.

Shrinivas Gupta's wife Madhavi died in a car accident in July 2017. The silicon statue in her honor has been installed inside the residence with the help of an acclaimed architect Ranghannanavar, news agency ANI reported.

Images show the statue, an exact replica of the wife, decked up in a bright magenta saree and gold jewelry, seated on a sofa, as seen in the pictures made available.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said the new house was his wife's 'dream home'. The statue was built over a period of one year by artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru. The artist had suggested the silicon instead of was, pertaining to the hot weather in the place for most seasons, he added.

"It's a great feeling to have my wife again at my home as this was her dream home. Artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability," Shrinivas as quoted.

Netizens gushed over Srinivas's grand gesture of love and remembrance for his wife.



Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

