All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnataka Hijab Row: Can Right To Practice Religion Be Taken To Educational Institutions, Asks SC

Image Credit- Wikipedia, The Indian Express (Representional)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka Hijab Row: Can Right To Practice Religion Be Taken To Educational Institutions, Asks SC

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  6 Sep 2022 6:25 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The bench asked, "You may have a religious right to practise whatever you want to practise. But can you practise and take that right to a school which has a uniform as a part of the dress you have to wear? That will be the question."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

While hearing the case on the Hijab ban in the educational institutions of Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Monday (September 5) observed that an individual has a right to practise religion, but the question arises whether it can be taken to a school which has a prescribed uniform.

While hearing arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the verdict of the Karnataka High Court stating the refusal to lift the ban on hijab in the state's educational institutions, the top court asked whether a student can don the headscarf to a school with a prescribed uniform.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia stated, "You may have a religious right to practise whatever you want to practise. But can you practise and take that right to a school which has a uniform as a part of the dress you have to wear? That will be the question," reported NDTV.

Hijab Ban May Deny Education To Women?

The SC posed these questions to senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, arguing for some of the petitioners. Hegde highlighted that what the apex court will hold in the case would have a bearing on the education of a considerable section of society. He referred to the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

On the argument that this hijab ban may deny education to women, the bench stated that Karnataka is not saying that it denies any right but to come in a uniform prescribed for the students.

Wearing Hijab Violating Discipline In School?

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj stated that the hijab issue is very limited and pertains to discipline in the state's educational institutions.

The SC asked Nataraj how discipline in a school is violated if a girl wears a hijab. He replied that someone in the guise of his religious right or practice cannot say that they are entitled to do this; therefore, they want to violate the school's discipline.

Karnataka Government's Order

Advocate General of Karnataka, Prabhuling Navadgi, referred to the Karnataka government's order dated February 5, 2022. According to it, the state had banned wearing attire that disturbs equality, integrity, and public order in educational institutions, which some Muslim girl students had challenged in the high court.

Navadgi argued it was not the state government, but educational institutions concerned that prescribed uniforms. He said this government order does not hinder any of the rights of the students.

Last week, the top court issued notice to the Karnataka government on these pleas, and the case hearing will continue on September 7.

Also Read: 'Bengaluru Traffic Now Reaches Crisis Level': IT Companies Hint At Shifting To Another Business Location

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Karnataka Hijab Row 
Hijab Ban 
Supreme Court 

Must Reads

12-Yr-Old Attacked By Stray Dog Dies In Kottayam Medical College; Health Department Initiates Probe 
Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Allegedly Thrashed By In-Laws After She Fails Virginity Test, Asked To Pay ₹ 10 Lakh
Four Years Since Article 377 Annulment, Has Anything Changed For LGBTQ Community?
56% Indians Facing Call Drop Issues, 82% Making Wifi Or Data Call To Overcome It: Survey
Similar Posts
Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Allegedly Thrashed By In-Laws After She Fails Virginity Test, Asked To Pay ₹ 10 Lakh
Trending

Rajasthan: Rape Survivor Allegedly Thrashed By In-Laws After She Fails Virginity Test, Asked To Pay...

The Logical Indian Crew
56% Indians Facing Call Drop Issues, 82% Making Wifi Or Data Call To Overcome It: Survey
Trending

56% Indians Facing Call Drop Issues, 82% Making Wifi Or Data Call To Overcome It: Survey

The Logical Indian Crew
ISRO Set To Enter Global Markets With Reusable Rockets Soon- Know More
Trending

ISRO Set To Enter Global Markets With Reusable Rockets Soon- Know More

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Found Dead In Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Suicide Note Recovered
Trending

Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Found Dead In Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Suicide Note Recovered

The Logical Indian Crew
Arshdeep Singhs Wiki Page Edited To Khalistani After Dropped Catch Against Pakistan, Centre Initiates Probe
Trending

Arshdeep Singh's Wiki Page Edited To 'Khalistani' After Dropped Catch Against Pakistan, Centre...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X